fbpx

Back
﻿

Veteran S’pore actor Bai Yan to celebrate 100th birthday on May 5, 2019 with 100 Mediacorp artistes

His life motto is: 'One is never too old to learn".

Zhangxin Zheng | May 1, 01:17 am

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

Bai Yan is one of the most veteran artistes in Singapore, with more than 80 years of experience in the entertainment industry.

Some of you might not be familiar with Bai as he has already retired for more than 20 years.

And Bai is turning 100 this year.

Celebrating 100th birthday in May

Come May 5, Bai is celebrating his 100th birthday with more than 100 Mediacorp artistes and crew at local restaurant Yummy Palace at around noon time.

The celebration was actually initiated by people from the industry to express appreciation for Bai.

Several veteran artistes, albeit much junior to Bai, such as Zoe Tay, Aileen Tan, Chen Xiu Huan, Hong Hui Fang, Zheng Ge Ping and Choo Hou Ren are among the attendees.

Who is Bai Yan?

Bai was born in Wuhan, China, in 1920.

Here’s a photo of Bai when he was young, looking pretty suave.

In his earlier days, Bai was part of a performing troupe that came over to Singapore.

His experience in the troupe includes performing magic, acrobatic stunts, singing, dancing and comedic short skits.

He married his wife Ye Qing in 1944 and has three children in total.

However, Bai only joined the television station when he was 65 years old in the 1980s.

Some of the dramas he acted in are Son of Pulau Tekong (亚答籽), Five Foot Way (五脚基) and Pretty Faces (三面夏娃).

Life motto: One is never too old to learn

In 1996, Bai received the Special Achievement Award, which is similar to what Chew Chor Ming received this year.

Chew Chor Meng moved audience to tears with his thank you speech at Star Awards 2019

However, a humble Bai downplayed his contribution and expressed that he felt ashamed to receive this award back then.

In an interview with Edmund Chen, Bai also shared that one has to be observant and keen to learn to keep the audience interested in a small entertainment scene.

Bai was 95 back then but he could not be bothered to keep count his age already by then.

When asked how old was he, cute Bai replied nonchalantly that he forgot and an amused 92-year-old Ye had to answer for him.

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Awwww.

To those who work in the media industry, Bai has been a kind veteran with no airs.

He even has a life motto: “One is never too old to learn”.

You can watch the interview of Bai and Ye with Chen here:

Top photo collage from @sgartistessince1963 and Ah Cai La Kopi Youtube

All screenshots and GIFs from Ah Cai La Kopi YouTube

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Some cinemas in S'pore showed Huawei P30 Pro ad right after Avengers: Endgame credits

Next level marketing.

May 1, 12:41 am

7-Eleven Taiwan has loads of Avengers merchandise, including Iron Man toaster & Infinity Gauntlet coin bank

Hulk mug looks amazing.

April 30, 11:13 pm

Sim Lim Square asking for S$1.25 billion en bloc sale price

All want to retire early.

April 30, 10:51 pm

New 3D renders of leaked iPhone 11 design showcase slimmer triple-lens rear camera design

A much sleeker impression.

April 30, 10:11 pm

S'porean couple stopped for checks after shopping in JB as GST tax relief reduced since Feb. 2019

Those who spend less than 48 hours outside Singapore get GST relief for the first S$100 of goods purchased.

April 30, 10:06 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close