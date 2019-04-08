fbpx

Some cinemas in S’pore showed Huawei P30 Pro ad right after Avengers: Endgame credits

Next level marketing.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 1, 12:41 am

You know all those post credit scenes that Marvel has come to be known for?

Well all those conditioned movie-goers to sit through the end credits, which is fantastic if you’re one of the hundreds or thousands of people who worked on the movie.

A bit of recognition here and there can really brighten their day.

That nice little touch by Marvel was used expertly by Huawei in some cinemas, when after the end credits finished they were greeted with a very un-Avengers post-credit scene.

Here is the video.

And here’s another example of the switcheroo.

It is unclear how many cinemas showed it, but it appears to have affected even some Singapore cinemas.

The advertisement led with the tagline “This is the Galaxy’s endgame”.

Which is quite punny on many levels, most notably a knock to their more prominent competitor.

Oh no.

