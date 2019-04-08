Some cinemas in S’pore showed Huawei P30 Pro ad right after Avengers: Endgame credits

You know all those post credit scenes that Marvel has come to be known for?

Advertisement

Well all those conditioned movie-goers to sit through the end credits, which is fantastic if you’re one of the hundreds or thousands of people who worked on the movie.

A bit of recognition here and there can really brighten their day.

That nice little touch by Marvel was used expertly by Huawei in some cinemas, when after the end credits finished they were greeted with a very un-Avengers post-credit scene.

Advertisement

Here is the video.

And here’s another example of the switcheroo.

It is unclear how many cinemas showed it, but it appears to have affected even some Singapore cinemas.

Avengers Endgame after credits though… Huawei P30 Series.. like seriously 😂 — Amritpal Singh (@pal_rudebwoy) April 24, 2019

Avengers: Endgame has no post credits scene. Also don't stay for it, cause my entire theatre got jebaited when the cinema put a fucking Huawei phone advert with "this is universe's endgame" or some lame shit with text beneath it, after the credits I wish I was joking btw — Zanacough (@Zanagoth) April 24, 2019

The advertisement led with the tagline “This is the Galaxy’s endgame”.

Which is quite punny on many levels, most notably a knock to their more prominent competitor.

Oh no.

Advertisement

Image from YouTube