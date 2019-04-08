Attempting suicide in S’pore won’t be a crime soon, but aiding suicide attempt still illegal

The Criminal Law Reform Bill was passed in Parliament on May 6, 2019.

One of the proposed changes was the repeal of Section 309, which criminalises attempting suicide in Singapore.

Attempting suicide to be decriminalised

Previously, the Ministries of Home Affairs and Law had said that the rate of prosecution under Section 309 is extremely low — which means people who attempted suicide and ending up getting charged is not common.

Typically, the police will refer cases of attempted suicide to a hospital or the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for assessment.

However, in a Parliamentary speech on May 6, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs Amrin Amin acknowledged the potential detriments of having such a law on the books.

He cited how the threat of prosecution may worsen the stigma and emotional state of such persons.

He also added that “the criminal justice system is not the best way to deal with persons who are so distressed that they choose to end their own lives”.

MPs debate on the issue

Among the Members of Parliament (MPs) who debated on this issue in Parliament were Christopher de Souza, MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC.

He argued for not decriminalising attempted suicide.

He hoped that the authorities would reconsider repealing Section 309, saying that it may send a signal that committing suicide is “acceptable to broader society”.

Others, such as Nominated MP Anthea Ong, were in agreement that the repeal of Section 309 would de-stigmatise suicides.

However, like several others, she also raised concerns about a clear strategy on how to better support those who attempt suicide.

Amrin addresses concerns

In response to concerns that this move would give people a license to attempt suicide, Amrin explained that the “deterrent effect of criminalisation is very low” given how people who attempt suicide are extremely distressed.

He also clarified the government’s position on life:

“There were also concerns that the decriminalisation of attempted suicide will send a signal that the government has shifted its position on the sanctity of life. I assure you that this is not the case.”

Amrin emphasised that “every effort will still be made to prevent suicides”, and the police will still be able to intervene in suicide situations.

In addition, aiding an attempt at suicide would also remain illegal.

Top photo via PAP’s website & Parliament.gov.sg