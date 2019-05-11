fbpx

Back
﻿

Area near Arctic Circle hit 29°C in May 2019

Yet another warning.

Ashley Tan |Zhangxin Zheng | May 24, 12:02 pm

Events

Upsurge

The Arctic is the northernmost region where wild polar bears are found.

It is very well one of the coldest places on Earth.

However, a Northern Russian city, Arkhangelsk, near the Arctic Circle, was recorded with abnormally high temperatures recently.

Hit 29°C near Arctic Circle

Temperatures in Arkhangelsk were reported to have hit 29°C on May 11, 2019 when the typical temperature should have been 12°C.

This is even warmer than the average daily temperature of the hottest month in Singapore, which was 27°C in February.

The area of Arctic sea ice in April 2019 was also the smallest on record.

And it’s not even summer yet.

While the heat wave on May 11 can be attributed to jet streams, the warming climate is undeniable.

The carbon dioxide (CO₂) levels on the same weekend were recorded to have reached an all-time high in human history.

Highest ever in history

The Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii, where CO₂ has been recorded daily since 1958, saw the CO₂ levels hit a record high of 415.26 parts per million (ppm) on May 11, 2019.

This is the first time the observatory has recorded a daily baseline above 415 ppm and this might be the highest levels of carbon dioxide measured in 800,000 years.

The levels of CO₂, a greenhouse gas that traps heat in the atmosphere, had been averaging around 230 ppm in the past 800,000 years.

The last time the Earth’s atmosphere contained this much CO₂ was more than three million years ago.

CO₂ levels have only shot up to hit past the 400 ppm mark in the recent decade.

Photo from Scripps Institute of Oceanography

Wolfgang Lucht, a professor from Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany, shared that this is a worrying sign.

“It shows that we are not on track with protecting the climate at all. The number keeps rising and it’s getting higher year after year.”

“All of human history has been in a colder climate than now.”

Increasing at an increasing rate

Data has shown that CO₂ levels are not just climbing steadily, but exponentially.

The Keeling Curve shows the accumulation of CO₂ over decades. 

The jagged pattern on the curve is a result of the intake and release of CO₂ by plants over the seasons.

However, the overall increasing trend of the curve is very likely due to human activities that belch out CO₂.

As indicated on the graph, it took 16 years for CO₂ levels to increase by 15ppm between the 1960s and 1970s.

However, it only took six years from 2010 onwards for CO₂ levels to increase by the same amount.

Ralph Keeling, a professor at one of the most established research centres on this field, Scripps Institute of Oceanography, said the historic rise in atmospheric CO₂ is undeniably due to human activity, mainly as a result of fossil fuel burning:

“Few if any natural processes can release fossil carbon into the atmosphere as fast as we humans are doing it now via the extraction and burning of fossil fuels.”

Impending climate crisis

The warming climate brings about a whole host of negative repercussions, such as a mass extinction of species.

Besides extinction, drastic changes in climate also brings about unpredictable weather and natural disasters, which can affect food security and public health, for example.

A decrease in CO₂ levels seems almost impossible, but scientists like Lucht hope that, at the very least, levels can be maintained:

“Any value that we can manage to stabilise at is a win.”

1 million species could go extinct: UN report

Top photo from Mika Rantanen and Ira Meyer Photography via Deep Green Resistance Facebook

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can kill the cockroach in your kitchen but will still scream if a big bug lands on her.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Helmet-less PMD rider illegally riding on Woodlands road crashes into car, blames driver for braking

E-scooters aren't allowed on roads.

May 24, 10:43 am

5 colourful, themed cafes within walking distance of Siam Square One to rest your feet at

Convenient.

May 24, 10:43 am

M'sian drug trafficker due to hang in S'pore on May 24 morning spared gallows at last minute

Death row man's affidavit said decision to proceed with execution made prior to rejection of clemency.

May 24, 10:18 am

Panasonic says it's still doing business with Huawei, claims earlier media reports untrue

It says on its China website it is still supplying to Huawei.

May 24, 12:24 am

Young man in S'pore desperately appealing for O+ blood type liver donor for dying father

Calling for help on social media.

May 23, 11:55 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close