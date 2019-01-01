fbpx

Back
﻿

2nd A&W outlet opening in S’pore at AMK Hub in July 2019

Woohoo.

Mandy How | May 31, 09:31 am

Events

Upsurge

A&W’s second outlet will be opening at Ang Mo Kio’s AMK Hub in July 2019, The Straits Times reports.

A&W opening 2nd S’pore outlet in June 2019, 3rd by 2020

The 142-seater diner at the basement will soon start renovations.

In comparison, their first outlet at Jewel Changi Airport sits 80.

After leaving the market for 16 years, A&W returned to insane queues when they reopened in April 2019.

Insane queues at Pokémon Center & A&W on 1st day of Jewel Changi Airport public preview

A third outlet is expected to open by 2020.

Speaking to CNA previously, Kelvin Tan, A&W International’s director of marketing and communication, said that the subsequent outlets are intended to ease the crowd off the Jewel Changi Airport outlet. 

Tan had added that there are plans to submit its application for halal-certification to the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).

However, the latest ST report indicates that the company has yet to do so.

Known for their coney hotdogs and root beer floats. A&W first entered the Singapore market in 1966, but left in 2003.

Related articles:

First look at A&W in Jewel Changi Airport, menu items & prices

A&W S’pore temporarily limits menu from 3am – 11am

Top image by Mandy How

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Dead female otter spotted by roadside near Yishun Dam

RIP.

May 31, 12:25 am

Debate between US Fox News & China CGTN anchors on US-China trade war, explained

A rare chance for China's position on trade war to be explained on Fox News.

May 30, 11:19 pm

Najib allegedly "shocked & upset" S$13.8 million transferred to his bank accounts

The person who made the transfer stated that he had no idea at that time that the accounts belonged to Najib.

May 30, 10:39 pm

PUB's incredibly touching Hari Raya video on kinship wins praise from S'poreans

Amazing video.

May 30, 07:31 pm

S’porean filmmaker, 27, created a short film while serving NS that made PM Lee take notice

He hopes to create more relatable content for Singaporeans.

May 30, 07:03 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close