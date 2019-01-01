2nd A&W outlet opening in S’pore at AMK Hub in July 2019

A&W’s second outlet will be opening at Ang Mo Kio’s AMK Hub in July 2019, The Straits Times reports.

The 142-seater diner at the basement will soon start renovations.

In comparison, their first outlet at Jewel Changi Airport sits 80.

After leaving the market for 16 years, A&W returned to insane queues when they reopened in April 2019.

A third outlet is expected to open by 2020.

Speaking to CNA previously, Kelvin Tan, A&W International’s director of marketing and communication, said that the subsequent outlets are intended to ease the crowd off the Jewel Changi Airport outlet.

Tan had added that there are plans to submit its application for halal-certification to the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).

However, the latest ST report indicates that the company has yet to do so.

Known for their coney hotdogs and root beer floats. A&W first entered the Singapore market in 1966, but left in 2003.

