S’porean actor Aliff Aziz allegedly cheated on his wife 4 times before their divorce

A 28-year-old Singaporean actor and singer Aliff Aziz recently split with his 25-year-old wife, Bella Astillah.

Advertisement

Aliff won the Anugerah! talent competition in 2007 when he was 16.

He then moved to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to pursue his career in entertainment.

On May 16, the couple were divorced at the Syariah Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Bella had previously filed for divorce in March earlier this year.

Advertisement

Ordered to pay RM 1,000 in alimony

According to a report by The Star, Bella initially cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for divorce.

However, the judge then pressed further, causing Bella to tear up and reveal: “My husband often cheats on me.”

She added that she has pictorial and video evidence.

Aliff did not object to this.

The court ordered Aliff to pay Bella RM1,000 (S$330) in alimony, starting this month.

Bella said: “I have to focus on our two-year-old son as he means everything to me. I hope Aliff can reflect on his sins and think about his parents.”

Aliff reportedly shed tears as the split was made official.

Advertisement

Cheated on wife more than once

For Bella, the cause of their split was one cheating incident too many.

In 2016, Aliff married Bella after dating for nine months.

In less than a year into their marriage, Aliff was caught up in a scandal with another woman.

First scandal

Three months after Bella had given birth to the couple’s first child, she caught him in a karaoke room alone with actress Afifah Nasir, according to the New Straits Times.

He was alleged to have assaulted her too as Bella suffered minor injuries, but she said they were sustained in a “scuffle” and withdrew the police report she made against her husband.

Aliff was reported to have apologised to Bella publicly who forgave him eventually.

Advertisement

Second scandal

However, in February this year, another actress Oktovia Manrose was caught partying with Aliff in a nightclub.

The New Straits Times reported that she apologised to Bella with a public statement on Instagram, saying that her actions were wrong:

“I admit it was my fault. Every human being makes mistakes. To @bellaastillah (Bella), I don’t want to put up a fight anymore. I apologise for everything that has happened. I admit I shouldn’t have gone out with a married man.”

According to Bella, Aliff chose to leave their house instead of “sorting out” their problems.

Advertisement

Third scandal

On May 14, photos and a video of Aliff being in an intimate position with a 17-year-old girl from Sarawak known as Nismell were circulated online.

The photos were reportedly uploaded by a friend of Nismell, name Manja, who supposedly had a dispute about money with Nismel.

She said: “Oh God Nismell. Don’t you feel sorry for his wife? You still haven’t paid me, now you do this?”

Nismell then put out her side of the story on Instagram, asking for forgiveness, but said she was not at fault.

She added that while she was caught on camera with Aliff, they did not do anything and that she had met him at a private party with many other people.

Advertisement

Fourth scandal

Subsequently, more pictures emerged of Aliff kissing yet another woman.

According to Hype on May 16, the woman in the latest photos is called Mei Fina, an Indonesian single mother residing in Malaysia who was formerly a model.

However, Mei Fina shared a video on Facebook claiming that the photos leaked out recently were taken years ago.

Advertisement

Top image from Manja’s Instagram and Ohmymedia.cc