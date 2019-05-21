60 smoking cabins to be launched around S’pore by end of 2019

The Smoking Cabin was spotted earlier this month at Fusionopolis in One-North.

It has been ready for use for almost two weeks and you might see one of these cabins in your neighbourhood soon.

Official launch

At the official launch on May 21, Southern Globe Corporation (SGC), the company behind Smoking Cabin SG, announced their plans to install a total of 60 smoking cabins by the end of this year.

The director of Smoking Cabin SG, Stefan Choo, revealed that the cost of creating a smoking cabin is about S$20,000 with a monthly maintenance cost of about S$1,000.

100 daily users on average

Choo also shared that there is an average of 100 daily users in the smoking cabin thus far.

Previously, Choo posted on Facebook the number of cigarette butts collected in the ashbins in the smoking cabin which amounts to about 1,150 of them.

Features

The smoking cabin has a three-layered filtration system to purify the air in the air-conditioned room.

Such filtration system is said to be used in countries such as Japan, Denmark, Dubai and Kuwait.

There are two Ash Bins in the room which can contain up to 3,500 cigarette butts.

The Ash Bin contains carbon dioxide which is a dense gas that does not escape from the bin easily and can extinguish any lit cigarette butts when they are thrown into the bin.

The temperature in the room is maintained at 25°C to 27°C but the air-conditioner will be turned off between 10pm and 6am.

The size of the cabin is about 4.8m² which can fit at most ten smokers at one time.

