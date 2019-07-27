fbpx

50¢ food fest at Chinatown features rare, traditional food from 50¢ – S$3 on July 27 & 28

Yums.

Melanie Lim | May 16, 07:06 pm

Events

Upsurge

Love local food?

You’ll want to attend The 50 Cents Fest, an award-winning festival that is part of Singapore’s annual Food Festival.

The highlight of this year’s festival is Singapore’s Hokkien heritage, where visitors will get to experience all the culinary delights our nation’s largest dialect group has to offer.

With over 40 stalls and mobile vendors peddling more than 50 different types of food, food prices at the festival will range from a modest S$0.50 to no more than S$3.00.

Here are some of the food items you can try:

1. Ang Ku Kueh

Image via 50 Cents Fest

Ang Ku Kueh (S$1.00) is perhaps the most iconic Hokkien snack around. It is a small oval shaped pastry with soft sticky glutinous rice flour skin, wrapped around a sweet filling in the centre. 

But you already knew that.

2. Cha Gay Ah (Hokkien Tapioca Noodles)

Image via 50 Cents Fest

Cha Gay Ah 番薯粉糕 (S$1.00) or Hokkien Tapioca Noodles, is Tapioca noodles fried with dried shrimps, dark soy sauce and vegetables to create a mouth-watering savoury dish.

3. Ngoh Hiang

Image via 50 Cents Fest

Originally a South Chinese Teochew dish, the Hokkien community in Singapore soon adapted their own version of Ngoh Hiang (S$0.50). The Ngoh Hiangs sold at the festival, in particular, are made from a recipe that has been passed down from many generations.

4. Hut Tiau Chiu (Buddha Jumps Over the Wall) 佛跳墙

Image via 50 Cents Fest

This S$3.00 dish’s name comes from a legend that a Buddhist monk forgot his vow of vegetarianism after having a whiff of the dish, and leapt over a wall to savour a taste. 

5. Sng Bao (Traditional Ice Popsicle)

Image via 50 Cents Fest

If you grew up in Singapore during the 90s, you’ll definitely remember Sng Bao (S$0.50), a classic neighbourhood shop find. Beat the heat and reminisce about the good ol’ days with these delightful ice popsicles.

In addition to food, there will also be a variety of interactive and exciting activities such as a “Jiak Ba Buay?” (which translates to “have you eaten”?) bingo game and nostalgic arcade games, in addition to Getai performances.

Address: Smith Street, Chinatown Food Street, Singapore 058938

Date: July 27 and 28, 2019

Time: 11am to 11pm

Top image courtesy of 50 Cents Fest

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

