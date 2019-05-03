S’pore’s only bus with 3 doors & 2 staircases looks like this

Public buses in Singapore have always come with two doors: Entrance and exit.

Future is here

Double-decker public buses with three doors are a whole lot rarer — as one of them has only recently been introduced here.

Thanks to YouTuber glitchFan2428 a.k.a. Maxson Goh, you can now take a look at what this new double-decker bus interior looks like.

Here’s a walk-through of the elusive bus that Goh posted on YouTube on April 25, 2019.

Known as the MAN A95 3-Door Concept Bus, it has three doors: One for entry in the front and two in the middle of the bus for exits.

This is the staircase leading from the top deck to the lower deck’s exit door:

The other staircase is located at the usual position for double-decker buses in Singapore.

One exit for top deck passengers

One of the exit doors is a dedicated door for passengers exiting from the top deck, while the other serves as a conventional exit for passengers on the lower deck.

Purpose of two staircases

The bus has two staircases.

One leads to the top deck, while the other is for passengers to descend from.

This arrangement allows for a smoother passenger flow since the staircase in the bus will not be jammed with passengers trying to exit and go up.

This is the same staircase from the top deck.

The MAN A95 3-Door Concept Bus has a capacity of 139 passengers — 55 seated on the top deck, 19 seated on the lower deck, 65 standing.

Other features include a wheelchair lot, 12-camera CCTV system, wider knee room (27cm to 30cm wide), and USB ports.

The priority seats on the lower deck can also be stowed up to create more space.

The bus also has an improved Passenger Information Display System that indicates the next stop on the route.

Currently on trial with SBS Transit

The bus has been undergoing a trial on Singapore’s roads with SBS Transit service 7 since April 2018.

Prior to this, the bus was on trial with Tower Transit from March to September 2017.

Here’s a 360 video Tower Transit did previously with the same bus.

If you’re interested, Land Transport Guru has a very comprehensive write-up about the MAN A95 3-Door Concept Bus.

100 new 3-door buses arriving in 2020

It is unsure how long this trial with SBS Transit will last.

However, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has ordered 100 double-decker three-door buses that will enter revenue service from 2020.

The buses ordered by LTA have a slightly different design as compared to the MAN A95 3-Door Concept Bus.

These buses are likely to have a spiral back staircase to conserve seating space on the upper deck.

According to Land Transport Guru, the MAN A95 3-Door Concept Bus received unfavourable feedback because the front-facing back staircase put passengers at risk of falling forwards when the bus brakes suddenly.

Here’s an artist’s impression of the new three-door bus design with the back door at the back:

Guess we’ll have to wait until 2020 to see these buses in service.

But until then, you can catch the MAN A95 3-Door Concept Bus on SBS Transit’s service 7.

All screenshots of the MAN A95 3-Door Concept Bus courtesy of YouTube user glitchFan2428.