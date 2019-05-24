24 elevated treehouses designed like seed pods to be part of new Mandai resort

Come 2023, a new resort with 338 rooms will open next to the Singapore Zoo.

Advertisement

Close to nature design

The new resort will take up 4.6 hectares of land where Singapore’s Zoo back-of-house facilities currently occupy.

It will adopt a biophilic design that incorporates natural elements into the architecture as well as the operation of the resort.

The resort will be surrounded by native tree species to help visitors get away from the city life.

More than half of the trees on site will be retained with 40 percent of these trees having conservation value.

The interior design of the rooms will also be inspired by native flora and fauna to showcase the biodiversity of Mandai.

The company behind this design is a Singapore-based firm called WOW Architects while the resort will be managed by Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts.

Advertisement

24 seed-pod design treehouses

One of the highlights will also be the seed-pod design treehouses that may possibly look like that:

The resort will supposedly be the first Super Low Energy (SLE) resort in Singapore which means the resort will achieve at least 40 percent energy savings.

One of the ways to achieve that is maximising natural ventilation as well as using a mixed mode air-conditioning and solar panels.

Here’s an artist illustration of the treehouse room: