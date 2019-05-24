24 elevated treehouses designed like seed pods to be part of new Mandai resort
Opening in 2023.
Come 2023, a new resort with 338 rooms will open next to the Singapore Zoo.
Close to nature design
The new resort will take up 4.6 hectares of land where Singapore’s Zoo back-of-house facilities currently occupy.
It will adopt a biophilic design that incorporates natural elements into the architecture as well as the operation of the resort.
The resort will be surrounded by native tree species to help visitors get away from the city life.
More than half of the trees on site will be retained with 40 percent of these trees having conservation value.
The interior design of the rooms will also be inspired by native flora and fauna to showcase the biodiversity of Mandai.
The company behind this design is a Singapore-based firm called WOW Architects while the resort will be managed by Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts.
24 seed-pod design treehouses
One of the highlights will also be the seed-pod design treehouses that may possibly look like that:
The resort will supposedly be the first Super Low Energy (SLE) resort in Singapore which means the resort will achieve at least 40 percent energy savings.
One of the ways to achieve that is maximising natural ventilation as well as using a mixed mode air-conditioning and solar panels.
Here’s an artist illustration of the treehouse room:
Photo from Mandai Park Holdings.There will be 24 of such treehouses elevated several metres above the ground to allow some native wildlife to pass through underneath the structure.
As you can see from this illustration, the treehouse is below the upper canopy layer.
Greeneries will be added on the roof and facade of the building.
Public education
The resort will also promote environmental awareness among visitors.
If you are staying at this resort, you will be reminded to not waste energy and water, to recycle, and to throw your food waste properly.
Responsible disposal of food waste is exceptionally important given that there will be an intimate experience with nature and wildlife for visitors.
In addition, there will also be activities such as behind-the-scenes programmes, guided walks and hands-on activities to educate visitors about conservation and nature.
This resort will be part of a blueprint to turn Mandai area into a 126ha mega nature attraction which includes a new Bird Park that has been relocated from Jurong, the Rainforest Park North and South, along with the Eco-Lodge and the education centre.
In a bid to boost eco-tourism, the project has also attracted criticisms from nature lovers.
All images from Mandai Park Holdings
