2019 NDP song video is just one giant Easter egg with everyone from Ramli Sarip to JJ Lin

If you can name everyone, you the champion.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 22, 02:27 pm

It is Singapore’s bicentennial year, and perhaps keeping with the spirit of honouring the past, the new National Day Parade song features a whole truckload of influential Singaporean singers from different generations.

It is called Our Singapore.

Here is the video:

In case you can’t see it:

Here are some familiar faces to the older folks out there.

Tracy Huang

Image from NDP song

Rahimah Rahim

Jacintha Abisheganaden

Ramli Sarip

Other more contemporary names showed up as well.

Freaking Sheikh Haikel as well.

Also the legendary Home duo.

It wasn’t only singers as well, with Singapore’s two swimming legends making an appearance as well.

Here’s the song:

You can just keep replaying Ramli Sarip’s dope transition from black-and-white to coloured as well, and the video would still have been worth it.

Image from Ng Eng Hen’s Facbook post

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

