More than 20 pet hamsters & rats abandoned in Sengkang since April 27, 2019

Some have died from pneumonia due to the recent wet weather.

Fasiha Nazren | May 4, 01:44 pm

Multiple pet rodents were allegedly irresponsibly released at a void deck in Compassvale at Sengkang.

Days without food and water

The rodents were believed to have been roaming freely since April 27 without access to proper food and clean water.

According to Hamster Society Singapore, one of their members rushed to rescue the rodents, including hamsters and fancy rats on May 1.

Most of them were seen crowding around this tree:

Photo courtesy of Hamster Society Singapore

“Not in good state”

A total of 16 rodents comprising of fancy rats and dwarf hybrid hamsters have been rescued and are believed to be around two to three months old.

Some of the rescued fancy rats. Photo courtesy of Hamster Society Singapore

However, all of them are “not in a good state”.

Speaking to Mothership, an admin from Hamster Society Singapore shared that the rodents were already facing several issues including bruises, bloating from cuts and malnourishment:

“Some have missing limbs and it has been raining the last few days so a few have already died from pneumonia.”

Photo courtesy of Hamster Society Singapore

Some could also have fallen victim to community cats in the area.

Search area grows bigger

As some of the rodents were seen hiding in the bushes, rescuers will be going down again to set traps in hopes of capturing the rodents.

However, that won’t be easy:

“Some people have alerted to us to hamsters running across roads so the search area grows wider with each day.”

Hamster Society Singapore has also reported the case to the Animal & Veterinary Service.

Cannot survive in the wild

In case you didn’t know, pet rodents cannot survive in the wild as they have been raised as domesticated pets.

Domestication dulls down, or sometimes even obliterates that species natural instincts.

Besides, animal abandonment is against the law.

According to the Animal and Birds Act, anyone found guilty of abandoning an animal can be sentenced to a fine not exceeding S$10,000, an imprisonment term not exceeding 12 months or both.

Top image courtesy of Hamster Society Singapore.

