32-year-old American recreated more photographs his dad took in S’pore almost 30 years ago

Singapore has changed a lot.

Sometimes we get too caught up within the change that we might not notice how stark it is.

Adam Snyder, an American man who’s been living in Singapore since 2013, helped with that contrast by placing photos taken almost 30 years ago, with photos taken in modern day Singapore.

Arab Street

His father, Joel Snyder, had spent some time in Singapore during the late 80’s and early 90’s.

While here, he took some really cool photos.

Almost 30 years later his son, Adam, came to live in Singapore as well, and continues to juxtapose the old and the new.

He posted this new batch once again to Reddit Singapore on May 4, 2019.

Now Adam’s back with a new round of pictures showcasing the growth Singapore’s gone through.

Customs House

Pagoda Street

Singapore River

Ann Siang Hill

Seng Wong Beo Temple, Peck Seah Street

Tanjong Pagar MRT

Orchard MRT

Tang Plaza

Shaw House

Orchard Towers

Arab Street

Dunlop Street

New Bridge Road

Hilton Hotel

The good old days.

Images courtesy of Adam Snyder, check out his Instagram here.