32-year-old American recreated more photographs his dad took in S’pore almost 30 years ago

It's been a while.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 4, 11:05 pm

Singapore has changed a lot.

Sometimes we get too caught up within the change that we might not notice how stark it is.

Adam Snyder, an American man who’s been living in Singapore since 2013, helped with that contrast by placing photos taken almost 30 years ago, with photos taken in modern day Singapore.

Image courtesy of Adam Snyder

Arab Street

Image courtesy of Adam Snyder

His father, Joel Snyder, had spent some time in Singapore during the late 80’s and early 90’s.

While here, he took some really cool photos.

Almost 30 years later his son, Adam, came to live in Singapore as well, and continues to juxtapose the old and the new.

He posted this new batch once again to Reddit Singapore on May 4, 2019.

Now Adam’s back with a new round of pictures showcasing the growth Singapore’s gone through.

Customs House

Image courtesy of Adam Snyder

Pagoda Street

Image courtesy of Adam Snyder

Singapore River

Image courtesy of Adam Snyder

Ann Siang Hill

Image courtesy of Adam Snyder

Seng Wong Beo Temple, Peck Seah Street

Image courtesy of Adam Snyder

Tanjong Pagar MRT

Image courtesy of Adam Snyder

Orchard MRT

Tang Plaza

Image courtesy of Adam Snyder

Shaw House

Image courtesy of Adam Snyder

Orchard Towers

Image courtesy of Adam Snyder

Arab Street

Image courtesy of Adam Snyder

Dunlop Street

Image courtesy of Adam Snyder

New Bridge Road

Image courtesy of Adam Snyder

Hilton Hotel

Image courtesy of Adam Snyder

The good old days.

Images courtesy of Adam Snyder, check out his Instagram here.

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

