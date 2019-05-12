fbpx

We answer all your questions about the noon chime you hear on the 1st of every month

Like where it comes from, why they do it, and if it's unique to Singapore.

Tanya Ong | May 1, 12:03 pm

We all know about the monthly noon chimes on the first day of every month, but what do we really know about it?

We answer some burning questions that you may have:

Where does it come from?

The chime comes from a huge bell in the sky the Public Warning System (PWS) installed by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The PWS comprises a network of sirens installed at over 2,000 strategic points on selected buildings’ rooftops or on the ground. The first of these sirens were completed in 1991.

There are four different signals: the alarm signal, all-clear signal, important message signal, and the chime test signal — the one that is sounded for about 20 seconds on the 1st day of every month at noon.

Why do they do it?

The PWS was installed to warn Singaporeans of impending dangers and air raids. Each signal has a different purpose, such as to warn people of an impending danger or to alert the people to tune in to local FM radio stations for an important message broadcast.

The chime test signal is to ensure the sirens are in good working order and ready to alert the public in an emergency. Regular testing (once a month) is needed.

Is this just a Singapore thing?

No. Emergency public warning systems are quite common all over the world.

For instance, all over the Netherlands, the public warning sirens are tested at noon on the first Monday of every month.

Other than the first of every month, will I still hear this chime test signal?

Since 2009, the test signal is also used during National Day to signal the Pledge Moment. This is when Singaporeans recite the Singapore Pledge and sing the National Anthem.

Now you know. You are welcome.

Top image from Pexels and PngPix.

