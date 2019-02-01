Yishun resident alleges harassment by gang, posts police report online with personal details uncensored

An Yishun resident has taken to Facebook to warn people about gangsters in Yishun after being harassed by them.

Gangster allegedly extorted money previously from resident

On March 31, Yishun resident Julius Chen posted a photo of a police report he made onto Facebook as a warning about gangsters in the vicinity of Block 414 Yishun Ring Road.

Chen alleged that there were many gangsters around the block and that others should watch out for a heavily tattooed man.

Extortion

The heavily tattooed man is being accused of extorting money.

According to the report, the tattooed man, known as “Tiger Boy”, allegedly extorted S$100 from Chen a few years ago, because Tiger Boy took offence at Chen’s face.

Chen subsequently saw Tiger Boy again at the coffee shop at Block 414, on March 30, while cycling. Chen decided to confront Tiger Boy and ask him for his S$100 back.

In response, Tiger Boy allegedly claimed that he was from the Ang Soon Tong gang.

Tiger Boy then dialled a number which resulted in six Indian men showing up at the coffee shop, presumably to back Tiger Boy up.

Chen further alleged that one of the Indian man subsequently called him crazy and threatened to punch him when he called the police.

When the police arrived, they separated Chen and the gang, and warned the latter not to create further problems for Chen.

Resident refuses to censor out his personal details in report

In what appears to be a show of bravado, Chen refused to blur out his personal details in the image of the police report he posted despite multiple warnings from concerned commenters.

Chen’s image of his police report contains his uncensored NRIC number, address and date of birth.

Chen appeared to be unfazed by the warnings, however, vouching on two occasions for police-operated CCTVs as an effective deterrent against the gangsters.

Chen also appears to have shared the police report with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed that a police report was made and they are currently looking into the matter.

Top image screenshot collage from Julius Chen Facebook