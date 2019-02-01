fbpx

Couple shares heartfelt plea & photos of beloved toy bear lost in S’pore, around Marina South Pier

Hope you reunite with your parents, Xiao Hong.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 12, 08:06 am

Upsurge

A Chinese couple recently sought help online to find their precious toy bear.

Weibo user offering S$3,000 reward for teddy bear lost at Marina South Pier MRT

They even offered S$3,000 to anyone who manages to find the bear.

You may wonder how the couple got so attached to a soft toy? Here’s how.

More than just a bear

Wearing a red period costume with a ‘Princess Cruise’ mark at the bottom of its right foot, this toy bear is called ‘Xiao Hong’ or ‘Little Red’.

A Facebook page was recently created to find Xiao Hong.

In which, a post shared on Apr. 10 suggests Xiao Hong had been accompanying the couple for more than a year.

Xiao Hong was around during the burgeoning years of their relationship and in some ways, became a ‘son’ to them.

‘One and a half years ago, at the start of our relationship, the bear, Xiao Hong, become our son, we travelled together, ate together, drank together, slept together, watched TV together, took pictures together.’

More intimate than your average chou chou.

Memories with Xiao Hong

Along with the post, the couple also shared some lovely photos of Xiao Hong they had taken during their travels.

Busan, Korea.

Image from Little Red Facebook.

Xiao Hong went to various parts of China too.

Image from Little Red Facebook.
Image from Little Red Facebook.

Here’s Xiao Hong in Chengdu wearing a cute Christmas beanie.

Image from Little Red Facebook.

Xiao Hong also visited during sakura season in Japan.

Image from Little Red Facebook.
Image from Little Red Facebook.

Xiao Hong went to Hong Kong as well.

Image from Little Red Facebook.

Xiao Hong probably hopes to spend a second birthday with the couple.

Image from Little Red Facebook.

Honestly, super envious of Xiao Hong’s travel experiences.

Image from Little Red Facebook.

Singapore is probably one of the safest cities that Xiao Hong has visited, perhaps he wanted to stay here a bit longer?

But it’s time to go home, Xiao Hong.

Image from Little Red Facebook.

Here’s the Facebook post with more information on how to contact them if you have any leads:

Images collated from Little Red’s Facebook

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

