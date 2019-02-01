Couple shares heartfelt plea & photos of beloved toy bear lost in S’pore, around Marina South Pier

A Chinese couple recently sought help online to find their precious toy bear.

They even offered S$3,000 to anyone who manages to find the bear.

You may wonder how the couple got so attached to a soft toy? Here’s how.

Advertisement

More than just a bear

Wearing a red period costume with a ‘Princess Cruise’ mark at the bottom of its right foot, this toy bear is called ‘Xiao Hong’ or ‘Little Red’.

A Facebook page was recently created to find Xiao Hong.

In which, a post shared on Apr. 10 suggests Xiao Hong had been accompanying the couple for more than a year.

Xiao Hong was around during the burgeoning years of their relationship and in some ways, became a ‘son’ to them.

‘One and a half years ago, at the start of our relationship, the bear, Xiao Hong, become our son, we travelled together, ate together, drank together, slept together, watched TV together, took pictures together.’

More intimate than your average chou chou.

Advertisement

Memories with Xiao Hong

Along with the post, the couple also shared some lovely photos of Xiao Hong they had taken during their travels.

Busan, Korea.

Xiao Hong went to various parts of China too.

Here’s Xiao Hong in Chengdu wearing a cute Christmas beanie.

Xiao Hong also visited during sakura season in Japan.

Xiao Hong went to Hong Kong as well.

Advertisement

Xiao Hong probably hopes to spend a second birthday with the couple.

Honestly, super envious of Xiao Hong’s travel experiences.

Singapore is probably one of the safest cities that Xiao Hong has visited, perhaps he wanted to stay here a bit longer?

But it’s time to go home, Xiao Hong.

Here’s the Facebook post with more information on how to contact them if you have any leads:

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Images collated from Little Red’s Facebook