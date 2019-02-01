Ex-Attorney-General Walter Woon to represent Lee Hsien Yang’s wife against AGC

Former attorney-general Walter Woon will be acting for Lee Suet Fern, the wife of Lee Hsien Yang and the daughter-in-law of the late Lee Kuan Yew.

“Delighted”

Lee Hsien Yang said in a Facebook post on Monday, April 8 he is delighted to have Professor Woon on board.

What is the case about?

Lee Suet Fern was referred to the Law Society of Singapore by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) on Jan. 7.

One function of the Law Society is to maintain the standards of the legal profession in Singapore.

Lee Suet Fern is facing a possible professional misconduct case for her role in preparing the last will of the late Lee, and arranged for him to execute it in 2013, despite her husband being a beneficiary.

The share of Lee Hsien Yang increased under the final will.

The case does not relate to the validity of the last will.

However, the legal profession’s code of conduct requires that lawyers do not place themselves in positions of conflict, the AGC noted.

Lee Hsien Yang’s previous statement

The AGC noted that Lee Hsien Yang had publicly said the last will was drafted by Kwa Kim Li of law firm Lee & Lee.

But Kwa has denied drafting it.

Lee Hsien Yang also added that the law firm Lee & Lee had acted for his father on all his wills, since he drew up the first one in 1995.

He also said that the AGC’s assertion that his wife has refused to respond to the AGC was untrue.

He has called on the AGC to release the full correspondence with his wife.

Lee can present her case during the full hearing before the disciplinary tribunal appointed by the Chief Justice, the AGC has said.

In 2015, the will had been proven in court with no issues raised, and all parties have since acted in accordance with it, Lee Hsien Yang added.

About Walter Woon

Woon stepped down in April 2010 after a two-year term as Singapore’s Attorney-General (AG).