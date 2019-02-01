fbpx

Back
﻿

Ex-Attorney-General Walter Woon to represent Lee Hsien Yang’s wife against AGC

Walter Woon stepped down as AG in 2010.

Belmont Lay | April 8, 11:07 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Former attorney-general Walter Woon will be acting for Lee Suet Fern, the wife of Lee Hsien Yang and the daughter-in-law of the late Lee Kuan Yew.

“Delighted”

Lee Hsien Yang said in a Facebook post on Monday, April 8 he is delighted to have Professor Woon on board.

What is the case about?

Lee Suet Fern was referred to the Law Society of Singapore by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) on Jan. 7.

One function of the Law Society is to maintain the standards of the legal profession in Singapore.

Lee Suet Fern is facing a possible professional misconduct case for her role in preparing the last will of the late Lee, and arranged for him to execute it in 2013, despite her husband being a beneficiary.

The share of Lee Hsien Yang increased under the final will.

The case does not relate to the validity of the last will.

However, the legal profession’s code of conduct requires that lawyers do not place themselves in positions of conflict, the AGC noted.

Lee Hsien Yang’s previous statement

The AGC noted that Lee Hsien Yang had publicly said the last will was drafted by Kwa Kim Li of law firm Lee & Lee.

But Kwa has denied drafting it.

Lee Hsien Yang also added that the law firm Lee & Lee had acted for his father on all his wills, since he drew up the first one in 1995.

He also said that the AGC’s assertion that his wife has refused to respond to the AGC was untrue.

He has called on the AGC to release the full correspondence with his wife.

Lee can present her case during the full hearing before the disciplinary tribunal appointed by the Chief Justice, the AGC has said.

In 2015, the will had been proven in court with no issues raised, and all parties have since acted in accordance with it, Lee Hsien Yang added.

About Walter Woon

Woon stepped down in April 2010 after a two-year term as Singapore’s Attorney-General (AG).

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

2019 Indonesian presidential election is unlike any other election in the world, explained

It is the biggest direct presidential election in the world.

April 8, 03:09 am

Mahathir & royal family tension on show as M'sia withdraws from ratifying Rome Statute

From the outside looking in, this episode is eye-opening for a new generation of Malaysia watchers.

April 8, 01:24 am

Netizens gloat over chain bicycle collision on Keppel Viaduct that injured multiple cyclists

Intense feelings of schadenfreude.

April 8, 12:27 am

Nan Chiau High students showcase genius anti-smoking device in the best low-budget video ever

How could we have not thought of this before?

April 7, 05:46 pm

Here's a list of 24-hour dining options at Jewel Changi Airport, including A&W

Those late night study sessions just got better.

April 7, 03:51 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close