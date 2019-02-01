fbpx

Vietnam supermarkets also using innovative banana leaves packaging to avoid excessive plastic usage

Great initiative.

Nyi Nyi Thet |Zhangxin Zheng | April 3, 08:21 pm

A Thai supermarket’s innovative approach to reducing plastic usage wowed a lot of people:

Thailand supermarket uses innovative banana leaves packaging to avoid excessive plastic usage

But it’s not just the Thais who are replacing plastic packaging with banana leaves.

Vietnamese supermarkets using banana leaf wraps

Three supermarket chains in Vietnam have adopted a similar practice — Lotte Mart in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 7, Saigon Co.op and the Big C in Hanoi.

Shoppers will now be able to buy vegetables, such as spring onions and ladies’ fingers, wrapped in banana leaves.

According to VnExpress, a Lotte Mart spokesperson said that banana-leaf wrapped vegetables are only available at one outlet at the moment, but they intend to emulate this at other outlets in the country.

The spokesperson also added that there are plans to extend this practice to fresh meat as well.

Photo from Hoozing.
For Saigon Co.op, the banana leaf packaging is available at some of the outlets in HCMC and southern Vietnam.

The Big C supermarket chain started a one-month trial of using banana leaf wraps in Hanoi, and its central and southern supermarkets.

Small grocery stores going green too

However, it is not just the giant supermarkets in Vietnam that are going big in reducing plastic waste.

Smaller grocery stores have also jumped on the bandwagon, such as Tiệm Rau Của Ba in Binh Thanh, a rural district of HCMC.

Photo from Tiệm Rau Của Ba Facebook.
Photo from Hoozing.
Beautiful.

Thailand supermarket uses innovative banana leaves packaging to avoid excessive plastic usage

Top photo collage from Hoozing Facebook

