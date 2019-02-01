Unofficial quick count polls calling a Jokowi win, to remain Indonesian president for next 5 years

The world’s third largest democracy, Indonesia, has concluded its legislative and presidential elections on Wednesday, April 17.







And the incumbent, Joko Widodo, popularly known as “Jokowi”, looks set to remain in office for the next five years.

Quick count results

Unofficial quick count results released shortly after 3pm Jakarta time (4pm Singapore time) by certified pollsters are suggesting a victory for Jokowi.

He holds a lead of an average 11 percentage points over his opponent, Prabowo Subianto.

According to quick count results by Jakarta-based pollster Indikator Politik, Widodo has received 55.7 percent of the votes, while Prabowo received 44.3 percent.

This margin is larger than the 2014 election, when Widodo won 53.15 percent of the votes, which is 6.3 percent more than what Prabowo received.

Previously, both presidential candidates had separately declared their victories after polls closed.







Are quick count results accurate

Quick counts are supposedly reliable, as they are done in such a way that prevents minimum bias in the results.

According to the Jakarta Globe, quick count results can be trusted as long as the numbers show a candidate winning a simple majority of over 50 percent, with a percentage margin above the quick counts’ margin of error.

A usual margin of error for such surveys stands at about 4 to 8 percent.

Election charged with identity politics

The election this year was said to be plagued by identity politics, with both camps playing up religiosity to their advantage.







Jokowi distanced himself from one of his closest political allies, former Jakarta governor, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, otherwise known as “Ahok”, after he was accused of blasphemy against Islam.

Ahok, who also refers to himself as BTP, was released from jail earlier this year.

Widodo chose Ma’ruf Amin, a senior Muslim cleric, to be his running mate — a decision that has alienated some of his supporters who voted for him previously.

Ma’ruf is known for his tough stance on LGBT issues, but is seen as having solid religious credentials.

Meanwhile, despite his generally secular disposition — his immediate family members are Christians — Prabowo has aligned himself with the Islamist groups that are allegedly responsible for Ahok’s downfall, according to Foreign Policy.

Prabowo’s running mate, billionaire Sandiaga Uno, was packaged as being sufficiently devout by the groups to serve as their representative.

Top image via Presiden Joko Widodo’s Facebook page