Toys “R” Us S’pore offering up to 85% off toys & merchandise at Novena warehouse sale from May 1 to 5, 2019
Lots of toys.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Here’s a toy sale you might want to take note of.
Toys “R” Us at United Square Shopping Mall is holding their Mayday warehouse sale.
Here it is.
In fact, if you are UOL staff, or a Star Card member, you can actually start buying things now.
For the rest of us, here’s what you can look forward to during the sale.
You can view the entire album here.
Location: 101 Thomson Rd, Singapore 307591
Timing: May 1 to May 4, 11am – 9pm.
May 5, 11am – 6pm.
Images from Toys “R” Us Singapore
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.