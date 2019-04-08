fbpx

Toys “R” Us S’pore offering up to 85% off toys & merchandise at Novena warehouse sale from May 1 to 5, 2019

Lots of toys.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 30, 06:17 pm

Here’s a toy sale you might want to take note of.

Toys “R” Us at United Square Shopping Mall is holding their Mayday warehouse sale.

Here it is.

In fact, if you are UOL staff, or a Star Card member, you can actually start buying things now.

For the rest of us, here’s what you can look forward to during the sale.

You can view the entire album here.

Location: 101 Thomson Rd, Singapore 307591

Timing: May 1 to May 4, 11am – 9pm.
May 5, 11am – 6pm.

Images from Toys “R” Us Singapore

