Toy Story 4 carnival with games, rides & light shows at Gardens By The Bay June 15-30, 2019

Admission is free.

Mandy How | April 4, 06:23 pm

If you can’t wait for the upcoming Toy Story 4 movie, a Toy Story 4 themed carnival will be at Gardens by the Bay (GBTB) from June 15 – 30.

Games, rides, and more

The collaboration between Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia (Disney) will see Supertree Grove transformed into a carnival of games and activities in celebration of Children’s Festival.

These activities are inspired by the Toy Story gang, where children can learn about “friendship and teamwork”.

For instance, Star Adventurer lets young visitors race in self-driving cars in order to recharge Buzz Lightyear.

Image via Gardens By The Bay

An obstacle course named Bo Peep’s Adventure tests one’s speed, agility and endurance.

There will also be carnival game booths featuring Woody and Jessie.

Marble track run

Image via Gardens By The Bay

Visitors can also look out for the marble run track, a show which happens twice every hour.

A 1.5m-wide marble will travel along a 150m-track, weaving around two Supertrees.

The show will be accompanied by tunes from previous Toy Story films.

Furthermore, a light and music show inspired by Toy Story 4 will play at the end of each day.

Visitors can bring home exclusive merchandise from the festival too.

Address:
Supertree Grove
18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 01895

Admission is free.

Event Hours:
10am – 9pm

Top image via Gardens By The Bay

