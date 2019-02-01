Warm doggos chill near 7-Eleven stores in Thailand to enjoy air-con & escape intense heat

Thailand is going through quite the summer heat right now.

With temperatures fluctuating around the 38°C mark.

The summer heat has brought in a familiar clientele for 7-Eleven stores in Thailand.

Doggos.

Here are some of the dogs and puppies you can catch at the entrance of basically any 7-Eleven store during this type of weather.

Even rather peculiar dogs.

Dog friendly

The tempting breeze of air condition might be the impetus for some of these dogs to come snuggle near, or in, the 7-Eleven stores, but the management behind Thailand 7-Eleven, CP All, has done their part as well.

They’ve been known to give strays near their 11,000 stores much need vaccinations for rabies, mange and flea control.

Which might explain how this dog can still appear this comfortable.

Image collated from Chiangmai Traveller and thedogofseven