Weibo user offering S$3,000 reward for teddy bear lost at Marina South Pier MRT

He treats the bear like his own child.

Joshua Lee | April 10, 06:08 pm

A Weibo user is offering S$3,000 for the return of a teddy bear.

According to his Weibo post, he lost the bear on April 7 at Marina South Pier MRT.

He said he could not get the authorities to help him review the CCTV footage because his case is not serious enough.

Here’s what he wrote:

Yesterday I was impatient and lost a teddy bear, Little Red, that my girlfriend and I treat as our own child.

Little Red is a brown bear that is dressed in a red period costume. It was lost at Marina South Pier MRT station. I searched for an hour but I could not find it. I tried to seek help from the police but they said the case does not warrant a check on the CCTV cameras. I had to return to my cruise ship to work so I had to leave. My girlfriend has been crying since then.

I, on my part, feel extremely guilty. The bear was our companion in everything we did. It ate, watched television, and travelled with us. We have so many shared memories. What should I do? If anyone is able to reunite us, I am willing to pay them S$3,000.

Can any famous verified Weibo users in Singapore help me out? My baby bear wants to return home!

As of writing time, the post only received five reshares.

One user even wrote: “S$3,000 to win back his girlfriend’s heart.”

If you see Little Red around the vicinity of Marina South Pier station, you can contact the user via his Weibo post here.

All images via Weibo.

