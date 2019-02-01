fbpx

Tan Cheng Bock’s Progress Singapore Party unveils new party logo

Neat.

Matthias Ang | April 11, 05:28 pm

Tan Cheng Bock’s political party, the Singapore Progress Party, has unveiled their , which is in the form of a palm tree.

The former People’s Action Party (PAP) MP made the announcement on the logo’s approval on Facebook on April 11, 2019:

A symbol laden with significance

In elaborating on the significance of the palm tree, Tan revealed multiple meanings behind the party’s logo.

With regard to the tree’s five fronds, Tan stated that they represented the five ideals of the Singapore Progress party: Democracy, Equality, Justice, Peace & Progress.

Additionally, the five fronds also represented the four different racial groups of Singapore and new citizens.

As for the tree’s person-shaped trunk, Tan added that it was a representation of the party’s belief in people as its core interest and source of strength.

Party colours to be the same as the Singapore flag

Tan further revealed that the party’s colours would be the same as that of the Singapore flag — red and white.

He added that red symbolised life, passion, energy and strength, while white symbolised purity, integrity and goodness.

Taken as a whole, the palm tree was meant to signify growth, purpose, strength and life.

The palm itself has been used by Tan during his Presidential run in 2011.

Images from Wikipedia

Back then Tan explained the significance of the palm tree.

“The leaves of the palm represents our multiracial society, the trunk represents them coming together, and the roots represents us taking root in Singapore.”

Top image collage from Tan Cheng Bock Facebook

