fbpx

Back
﻿

Tan Cheng Bock’s Progress Singapore Party successfully registered

Election fever.

Belmont Lay | April 1, 12:27 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Tan Cheng Bock’s political party, the Progress Singapore Party, has been formally registered.

The former People’s Action Party (PAP) MP made the announcement on Facebook on April 1, 2019:

The party was registered on Thursday, March 28, according to the Registry of Societies’ website.

On March 16, the party was given “in principle” approval.

Less than 3 months to get approval

Tan, 78, had applied to register the Progress Singapore Party on Jan. 16.

The party was started with 11 other “like-minded Singaporeans”, Tan said then.

Tan was a six-term MP for the former single-seat constituency of Ayer Rajah from in 1980 until he retired in 2006.

In 2011, Tan contested the four-way presidential election, but lost by a few thousand votes to PAP-backed Tony Tan Keng Yam.

Previously

Minister Iswaran addresses question on whether Tan Cheng Bock will contest in his West Coast GRC

Tan Cheng Bock & Lee Hsien Yang had breakfast & talked about ‘current state of politics’ in S’pore

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

7 April Fool's pranks in S'pore, including mala condoms & bubble tea loaves

Not easy to do marketing these days.

April 1, 12:18 pm

Japan declares start of the Reiwa era

End of the Heisei era.

April 1, 11:50 am

IKEA introduces strawberry vegan soft serve ice cream in Europe, to be launched globally

Strawberry anything is good.

April 1, 11:28 am

Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of S'pore (AVA) ceases to exist from April 1, 2019

This is not an April Fools' joke.

April 1, 09:25 am

M'sia PM Mahathir's son Mukhriz appointed head of govt agency

The Chief Minister of Kedah state will get a new job.

April 1, 09:04 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close