Tan Cheng Bock’s Progress Singapore Party successfully registered
Election fever.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Tan Cheng Bock’s political party, the Progress Singapore Party, has been formally registered.
The former People’s Action Party (PAP) MP made the announcement on Facebook on April 1, 2019:
The party was registered on Thursday, March 28, according to the Registry of Societies’ website.
On March 16, the party was given “in principle” approval.
Less than 3 months to get approval
Tan, 78, had applied to register the Progress Singapore Party on Jan. 16.
The party was started with 11 other “like-minded Singaporeans”, Tan said then.
Tan was a six-term MP for the former single-seat constituency of Ayer Rajah from in 1980 until he retired in 2006.
In 2011, Tan contested the four-way presidential election, but lost by a few thousand votes to PAP-backed Tony Tan Keng Yam.
Previously
Minister Iswaran addresses question on whether Tan Cheng Bock will contest in his West Coast GRC
Tan Cheng Bock & Lee Hsien Yang had breakfast & talked about ‘current state of politics’ in S’pore
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.