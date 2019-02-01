fbpx

Collapse of Tampines 1 escalator steps likely caused by stroller wheels

You shouldn't use strollers on the escalator.

Joshua Lee | April 15, 06:35 pm

Upsurge

The bottom steps of an escalator at Tampines 1 mall collapsed while four people were riding it on April 13.



No one was injured but many shoppers were “left reeling in shock” reported The Straits Times (ST).

The escalator was moving from the third to second floor.

Shoppers heard a loud noise coming from the escalator before its steps broke.

In response, the emergency stop button was pressed by a mall goer.

Closed-circuit television footage subsequently showed that an unfolded stroller was on the escalator when the steps broke at about 9.40pm.

Tampines 1’s general manager told ST that the wheels of a stroller can jam escalator steps and dislodge them.

After the incident, the mall immediately closed the escalator for a safety assessment.

Tampines 1 mall is currently working closely with all parties, including Otis, the escalator vendor in a thorough investigation.

According to photo submitted by an eye-witness to Shin Min Daily News, the escalator in question came with a warning that prams and strollers are not allowed on it.

Strollers should not be used on escalators

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) reported that there were eight escalator incidents caused by strollers in 2018.

In many cases, the downward pressure of the escalator step on the stroller wheels can cause the step to dislodge and trigger a mechanism to stop the escalator.

About 92 per cent of escalator incidents are caused by unsafe behaviour, while the remaining 8 per cent are caused by mechanical issues.

Using strollers on escalators is unsafe behaviour.

Other unsafe behaviour includes not holding the handrail, using mobile phones, and not standing within the yellow lines.

The BCA encourages operators to use safety posters and stickers that show users how to use escalators properly and safely.

Top image via ThyssenKrupp Elevator and Ergobaby.

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

