Super Nintendo World opening in S’pore by 2025, fingers crossed for Mario Kart-themed ride

Nintendo fans in Singapore, scream.

Expansion plans

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) has mega expansion plans and it is bringing Super Nintendo World to Singapore.

RWS is putting in a S$4.5 billion investment into non-casino facilities, and this amount will see two new attractions brought to Universal Studios Singapore (USS): Super Nintendo World and Minion Park.

The new attractions will open in phases, and visitors may expect the opening of Super Nintendo World Singapore to take place between 2020 to 2025.

An immersive world of Nintendo games

Visitors can expect the characters, action and adventure of Nintendo games come to life with themed attractions, shops and restaurants.

Super Nintendo World overseas

Details are still vague, but it’ll not be the first Super Nintendo World to open its doors to the public.

The Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan (USJ), first announced in 2015, is under construction and is expected to be ready by 2020 in time for the Olympics.

Here’s what you might be able to expect at the Super Nintendo World in USJ, and possibly when the one at USS opens too:

Themed sections

While it’s called Super Nintendo World, official visuals seem to heavily focus on characters and landmarks from Super Mario for now.

From what can be seen in the video, fans would be able to recognise significant places, such as Bowser’s Castle and Peach’s Castle.

The nostalgic classic green pipes and grass-topped orange platforms are also an integral part of the aesthetic.

Visitors can probably expect roving appearances by Nintendo characters and shop for goods exclusively available at the Super Nintendo World.

Real-life Mario Kart

What’s a themed attraction without a themed ride?

During the groundbreaking ceremony of USJ’s Super Nintendo World in 2017, President of Universal Creative Mark Woodbury noted that the Mario Kart experience is a key part of Super Nintendo World and that they would make it an attraction like no other.

Some concept art for the Mario Kart ride has been floating around the interwebs, which suggests an experience similar to the high-octane Mario Kart games, offering interactivity with characters from the series as well.

While there’s still a couple of years before our very own Super Nintendo World opens its doors, it won’t be soon before long when the one in Japan is ready, which will give us a more concrete first-look at the attraction.

Let’s-a-go!

Top image adapted via Universal Parks & Resorts and thatsjustgary’s Twitter