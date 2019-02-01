fbpx

Sqkii S$100,000 Hunt The Mouse diamond hunt starts 10am, April 8, 2019

Time to start looking at the ground again.

Belmont Lay | April 4, 12:30 am

The upcoming island-wide Hunt the Mouse challenge involving hidden diamonds has been confirmed to be real.

S$100,000 worth of diamonds

The organiser, Sqkii, shared a Facebook post on April 1, 2019 that S$100,000 worth of diamonds will be hidden around Singapore for participants to find.

There naturally was scepticism given the day the news was shared on social media.

A subsequent post on April 2 confirmed that the diamond hunt is real and not a joke.

No longer gold coin

For this latest iteration of the hunt, there will be no golden coin.

Instead, hunters will be searching for five “diamond quartz” with the words #Huntthediamond engraved on it.

E-commerce company, IUIGA have been sponsoring this year’s prizes.

The most difficult part of the hunt involves the hunters still having to make heads or tails of the clues when they are released.

The frustration of understanding clues is so real that would-be hunters are already taking it out on the mouse mascot the moment the hunt was announced as real:

Five different locations

Sqkii’s website is showing hints that the quartz will be hidden in five different parts of Singapore in the coming weeks.

The first clue is slated to drop on April 8 at 10am.

One-carat diamond ring valued at S$25,000

Of course, the diamonds themselves won’t be hidden.

Players will be in search of special gems, with each one exchanging for a one-carat diamond ring from IUIGA.

IUIGA said via Facebook that each one of their solitaire rings is valued at S$25,000.

Previous winners

Two participants found the gold coin the last time round on Jan. 15, 2019 at a private housing estate in Hougang.

The S$100,000 cash prize was split nine ways eventually among the dedicated group of hunters who made a pact.

S$100,000 Hunt The Mouse cash prize handed to 9 participants who didn’t know one another

