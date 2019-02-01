fbpx

S’pore Zoo debuts new Madagascar predator that looks like cross between cat & otter

It's called a fossa.

Ashley Tan | April 26, 06:41 pm

Those looking for something to do on weekends and public holidays, here’s one reason to make a trip to the Singapore Zoo again.

Madagascar’s Fossa

The zoo has just introduced a new exhibit, housing two fossas (pronounced foo-sa).

With their slender bodies, paws and extremely long tails, the creatures look like mongooses, or a cross between an otter and a cat.

Photo courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore
Photo courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Classified as vulnerable according to the IUCN, they hail from the East African island country of Madagascar, and are not found anywhere else in the world.

Fossas are the largest carnivores and top predators in Madagascar, and they feed on lemurs and other small creatures like pigs or mice, according to National Geographic.

The creatures are incredibly elusive, and the most mainstream attention they might have gotten would be in the animated movie Madagascar and its spin-off shows.

Photo from Madagascar Wikia

Daily interactive sessions available

The two fossas, a nine-year old male named Varus and a five-year old female named Khabibi, have been brought to the Singapore Zoo as part of a breeding programme.

Khabibi, the female fossa. Photo courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

The programme falls under the European Endangered Species Programmes (EEP), run by the European Association of Zoos and Aquariums (EAZA), of which the Singapore Zoo is a member.

Under the programme, the Singapore Zoo has the goal of producing more baby fossas.

Visitors of the zoo can look forward to daily interactive sessions at the fossa exhibit, to observe how the fossa carers tend to the creatures.

Photo courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

You can watch Wildlife Reserves Singapore’s Facebook video below to get a sneak peek of the fossas and insights into their new naturalistic exhibit.

Top photo courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can kill the cockroach in your kitchen but will still scream if a big bug lands on her.

