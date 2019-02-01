fbpx

Smokers queue up outside Lucky Plaza Designated Smoking Area just to smoke

Getting cancer in an orderly fashion.

Belmont Lay | April 27, 01:10 am

Upsurge

Smoking has been banned within the Orchard Road area in Singapore since Jan. 1, 2019.

Those who insist on lighting up can still do so — but only within Designated Smoking Areas (DSAs).

Smokers queue in orderly fashion

A photo of smokers having to queue just to take a drag on their cancer sticks lit up Facebook on April 26.

Lo and behold, this is what smokers resort to along the preeminent shopping belt in Singapore:

via Adam Atelophobia

This is the area outside Lucky Plaza that has been converted into a DSA:

What is perhaps more tragic is that it appeared to have been raining at that time.

Orchard Road air fresher these days

DSAs are scattered across the Orchard Road area:

Tang Plaza
Ming Arcade
Holiday Inn Express

All other public areas within the Orchard Road precinct have since been designated as one massive No Smoking Zone (NSZ).

At last count, there are only 54 DSAs within the Orchard Road area.

Since April 1, 2019, enforcement action has been taken against all individuals who smoke in public areas within the NSZ, other than at DSAs.

Enforcement has been on the ball:

Smoker fined along Orchard Road, allegedly because 1 foot was outside yellow box

