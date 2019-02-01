2 stacks of letters & parcels found under letterboxes at Tampines

SingPost was fined S$300,000 in March 2019 for their performance in 2018.

SingPost was also fined S$100,000 in February 2019 for their performance in 2017.

And here is an apology from them in January 2019.

Less than one month after being fined S$300,000, another incident involving letters in the trash has apparently happened once again.

Here is a Facebook post by Joanne Li on the incident.

In case you can’t see it.

“Saw these letters/parcels belonging to various units being thrown at the wastepaper ditch at the letter box. Not sure what happened but for sure we have some lost parcels here. But fret not, these are in good hands with me. Singapore Post I am not redistributing these two stacks for you. Pls contact me to get your letters back and do a thorough investigation on what exactly happened.”

Here are the stack of letters apparently found at the wastepaper ditch, which appears to be the little ditch at the bottom of the row of letterboxes.

SingPost has apparently gotten in touch with Li.

“(Update 26/4 830am) – SingPost has gotten in touch with me and informed that their colleagues will get in touch with me to retrieve the mail. All, there could be various reasons why this had happened, but honestly it should not be happening. Packages aside, there are letters that are of private and confidential nature that you don’t want them to be lost just like that. There could be people who may make use of your info and do malicious things. If you ever have the same encounter, pls be kind to our mails.”

SingPost to retrieve lost mail, currently investigating

In response to Mothership’s queries, SingPost said that it is currently investigating the case:

“SingPost thanks Ms Joanne Li for reporting this issue, as well as for safekeeping the mail. We are currently in touch with Ms Li, and will be retrieving the mail from her today. We have also commenced an internal investigation on this case, and will provide updates when available.”

