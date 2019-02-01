fbpx

S’porean man puts pen on S’pore National Gallery floor, museum-goers look at it like art

What is art?

Tanya Ong | April 12, 11:26 am

These days, anything in a museum can be art.

One Singaporean man, Jack Sim, who is behind the World Toilet Organisation (WTO), decided to test the nebulous boundaries of what actually constitutes art.

Puts pen on museum floor

According to Sim’s Facebook post on April 11, he recently visited the National Gallery in Singapore.

There, he “tried an experiment by putting a pen on the floor”.

Soon after, he claimed, there was an audience looking at the pen, and even taking photos of it:

Photo via FB/Jack Sim.

Game over

He said that he eventually picked up his pen.

And apparently, that was when “people realised it was not art”.

This is Sim’s Facebook post:

Is this art???

This isn’t the first time someone has done something like this in a museum to lead visitors on.

In 2016, two teenagers in California placed a pair of spectacles on the floor at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

Shortly after, people started viewing it as though it were an exhibit.

Ok can.

Top photo via FB/Jack Sim & Tanya Ong.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

