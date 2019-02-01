S’pore Army gets its own anime opening video with Naruto track

Editing everyday footage into anime openings requires a stroke of genius.

And the latest one to circulate on Facebook is of the Singapore Army, done by Sentai Dad vs Rider Girl.

In less than a day, the video has been shared 1,000 times.

In case you can’t see:

We pick out some choice moments from the one-and-a-half minute music video (although you should really watch it with audio).

Touching scenes

After an intro, the first stanza starts out with really nice shots of Singapore:

Followed by the blood, sweat, and (perhaps) tears from our soldiers:

And also this touching scene:

According to the uploader, all footage was taken from Singapore Army’s YouTube page.

The song use is Silhouette by Japanese rock band KANA-BOON.

The song was also used as the 16th Naruto Shippuden opening theme:

Cool.

