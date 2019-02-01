S’pore Army gets its own anime opening video with Naruto track

Events
Upsurge
Editing everyday footage into anime openings requires a stroke of genius.
Train otaku in S’pore creates parody of anime opening with SMRT trains
And the latest one to circulate on Facebook is of the Singapore Army, done by Sentai Dad vs Rider Girl.
In less than a day, the video has been shared 1,000 times.
In case you can’t see:
We pick out some choice moments from the one-and-a-half minute music video (although you should really watch it with audio).
Touching scenes
After an intro, the first stanza starts out with really nice shots of Singapore:
Followed by the blood, sweat, and (perhaps) tears from our soldiers:
And also this touching scene:
According to the uploader, all footage was taken from Singapore Army’s YouTube page.
The song use is Silhouette by Japanese rock band KANA-BOON.
The song was also used as the 16th Naruto Shippuden opening theme:
Cool.
Top image via Sentai Dad vs Rider Girl/Facebook
