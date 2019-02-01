Shilin Night Market in S’pore is insanely crowded

A version of the Taiwan Shilin Night Market (士林夜市) is now open at The Grounds @ Kranji over this long weekend.

The queue earlier today was rather insane.

Here it is.

In case you can’t see it.

Here is some footage of the crowd being let in.

It’s probably going to be insanely crowded.

The stalls are already seeing the extent of how much Singapreans love Taiwanese food.

According to Miss Tam Chiak, here are some of the stuff available there.

“That’s not all, you can also satisfy your bubble tea craving at OneZo Tapioca, Bober Tea and Blackball. There’s also the highly raved bottled milk tea from Chun Cui He (純萃。喝) too.” Taiwanese snacks from ChiaTe Bakery, one of Taiwan’s best-known pineapple cake gift brands. Looking for something cute and Instagram-worthy? Perhaps something BEAR shaped or HEART shaped? Taiwan Waffles is a new pop-up and they offer a variety of flavoured waffles. Think Chocolate, Cheese, Red Bean, Double Chocolate, Peanut & Hotdog waffles.

If you don’t want to brave the insane crowd today, and want to try your luck sometime soon, here are the timings you might want to look out for.

Where and when

Shilin Night Market (士林夜市)

The [email protected]

Carpark B at Singapore Turf Club

Turf Club Ave, Singapore 738078

April 19-21, 2019

April 26-28, 2019

3.00pm – 11.00pm

Image collated from Lun and Winny0423