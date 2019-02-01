fbpx

Back
﻿

Shilin Night Market in S’pore is insanely crowded

First day is worst day.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 19, 04:42 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

A version of the Taiwan Shilin Night Market (士林夜市) is now open at The Grounds @ Kranji over this long weekend.

The queue earlier today was rather insane.

Here it is.

In case you can’t see it.

Here is some footage of the crowd being let in.

It’s probably going to be insanely crowded.

The stalls are already seeing the extent of how much Singapreans love Taiwanese food.

View this post on Instagram

#KlookConvenience

A post shared by Desmond Lim (@desmond0727) on

Image from Instagram
Image by Angelyn Lim

View this post on Instagram

#shilin

A post shared by Aaron Tan (@bizformula) on

Image by Kan Ho Lim

Image from Damian_Wanderer

View this post on Instagram

看许志安演唱会！

A post shared by BILLION GAN (@ganboonyee) on

According to Miss Tam Chiak, here are some of the stuff available there.

“That’s not all, you can also satisfy your bubble tea craving at OneZo Tapioca, Bober Tea and Blackball. There’s also the highly raved bottled milk tea from Chun Cui He (純萃。喝) too.”

Taiwanese snacks from ChiaTe Bakery, one of Taiwan’s best-known pineapple cake gift brands. Looking for something cute and Instagram-worthy? Perhaps something BEAR shaped or HEART shaped? Taiwan Waffles is a new pop-up and they offer a variety of flavoured waffles. Think Chocolate, Cheese, Red Bean, Double Chocolate, Peanut & Hotdog waffles.

If you don’t want to brave the insane crowd today, and want to try your luck sometime soon, here are the timings you might want to look out for.

Where and when

Shilin Night Market (士林夜市)
The [email protected]
Carpark B at Singapore Turf Club
Turf Club Ave, Singapore 738078

April 19-21, 2019
April 26-28, 2019
3.00pm – 11.00pm

Related article

Shilin Night Market in S’pore April 2019, features Taiwanese food with local twist

Image collated from Lun and Winny0423

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

In apparent rebuke to Prabowo's repeated declarations of victory, Jokowi says world leaders congratulated him

Widodo says everyone should wait for the official election results to come in.

April 19, 05:49 pm

Mahathir says M'sians are nice people, wonders why more American tourists don't come to M'sia

He also says "for some reason" American tourists go to Singapore, but not Malaysia.

April 19, 03:57 pm

Portrait Mode: A day off in the life of a foreign domestic worker in S'pore

We follow Filipino domestic helpers on their day off and discover that there's more to their lives then just cleaning, cooking, and Lucky Plaza.

April 19, 03:13 pm

Friends & followers leave 43,000 mostly supportive comments on Sammi Cheng's Instagram

Big names in the industry are behind her.

April 19, 02:24 pm

American passenger who forced Taiwanese flight attendant to wipe his butt has died in Thailand

The airline will refund the air ticket to his family members.

April 19, 01:56 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close