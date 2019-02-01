Shilin Night Market event in S’pore still very crowded on 2nd day

Events
Upsurge
The queue for the first day of Shilin Night Market in Singapore was insane:
And it seems like the crowd isn’t letting up on the second day, either.
Here’s a photo of visitors queuing to enter event premises:
Slightly after 5.30pm on Saturday afternoon, another visitor reported that there was “no queue outside”, but a long waiting time for the food:
And here are some recent Instagram stories tagged to the location:
If you’re curious what the hype is about, here are some photos of the food and products being sold at the market:
We went from Eunos to Kranji for the #ShilinSingapore Night Market! This pop-up market is taking place at the Singapore Turf Club Carpark B for two weekends only (this one and next) from 3pm-11pm. We were a tad hesitant to go down having seen the intense crowds on social media but decided to take our chances and support @misstamchiak ‘s popiah ice-cream stall! The risk paid off because when we reached around 4pm, the crowds were still quite manageable.. apparently the peak period is from 5pm onwards! You have been warned! Anyway! If you do drop by, check out @chiakliangsg at Stall 113! We had their Durian and Bubble Tea popiah ice-cream and it was YUMS! Perfect for this weather!🍦
Interested in going the Shilin market Singapore during this Long weekend? Just be mentally prepared for the physically torturing Long queues for the famous Taiwan street food! I had: – Devil’s chicken cutlet (4 hrs Q) – grilled oyster mushroom, savoury sweet potato fries, tempura mushrooms (3 hrs Q) – Brown sugar taro sago milk (20 mins Q) Fortunately the chicken is really good, even though I don’t think I would spend such Long time to queue again. And I would hope that they will improve their Q system as time goes.
SHI LIN NIGHT MARKET 🇹🇼🏮 Swipe to see how I felt about the event // If you guys are prepared to squeeze in a crowd, which probably moves at a speed of a snail and queue for food that takes at least 30mins to an hour, you can head over to @shilinsingapore this weekend and the next weekend. But if not, just find better things to do like heading to @jewelchangiairport, which in my opinion is 1000x better than this place after my entire experience I had at Shilin today. I’ll still post up my experience + food guide on my blog tomorrow so do look out for it if you’re planning to head down or see what you’re missing out on (which is actually not much to be honest 😅). That’s all for now~! #SherEatsShilin #ShilinSingapore
Besides food and beverage, there are also beauty and fashion booths, as well as art and furniture.
持續士林夜市不停歇～音樂🎵繼續！ 我們也繼續吃飽飽上工囉！ #美芝律剪刀剪 份量十足tiramisu！還有#thetiramisuhero 可愛到爆啊！（貓奴上身了啦） ［Shilin Night Market Pop Up 新加坡士林夜市］ 日期 | 4/19（五）～4/21（日） 時間 | 15：00 ~ 23：00 地點 | 新加坡 科蘭芝賽馬場，停車場B 地址 | The Grounds @ Kranji, Singapore Turf Club, 1 Turf Club Avenue 738078 #yauyan #ShilinNightMarket #INVADE #ceramics #handmade #shilinsingapore
Event-goers can also expect pop-up artisan stores, arcade games, and even movie screenings.
Our life-seized Human Claw is at @shilinsingapore ! Don’t you feel helpless when normal claw machine doesn’t grab what you want it to? Don’t leave the fate of that cute plushie in the hands of the machine, BE THE CLAW and grab that prize! 。 。 。 。 #thearcadepeople #ShilinSingapore #SGTurfClub #fun #arcaderentals #sgig #igsg #arcademachinerental #taiwan #eventsg #sgevent #humanclawmachine #humanclaw #carnival #family #friendshipgoals
Where and when
Shilin Night Market (士林夜市)
The [email protected]
Carpark B at Singapore Turf Club
Turf Club Ave, Singapore 738078
April 19-21, 2019
April 26-28, 2019
3.00pm – 11.00pm
Photo via @hellrevives and @sallygsc_food_love on Instagram
