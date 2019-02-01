Shilin Night Market event in S’pore still very crowded on 2nd day

The queue for the first day of Shilin Night Market in Singapore was insane:

And it seems like the crowd isn’t letting up on the second day, either.

Here’s a photo of visitors queuing to enter event premises:

Slightly after 5.30pm on Saturday afternoon, another visitor reported that there was “no queue outside”, but a long waiting time for the food:

And here are some recent Instagram stories tagged to the location:

If you’re curious what the hype is about, here are some photos of the food and products being sold at the market:

Besides food and beverage, there are also beauty and fashion booths, as well as art and furniture.

Event-goers can also expect pop-up artisan stores, arcade games, and even movie screenings.

Where and when

Shilin Night Market (士林夜市)

The [email protected]

Carpark B at Singapore Turf Club

Turf Club Ave, Singapore 738078

April 19-21, 2019

April 26-28, 2019

3.00pm – 11.00pm

Photo via @hellrevives and @sallygsc_food_love on Instagram