fbpx

Back
﻿

Shilin Night Market event in S’pore still very crowded on 2nd day

Wow.

Mandy How | April 20, 06:51 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

The queue for the first day of Shilin Night Market in Singapore was insane:

Shilin Night Market in S’pore is insanely crowded

And it seems like the crowd isn’t letting up on the second day, either.

Here’s a photo of visitors queuing to enter event premises:

View this post on Instagram

Day 2. And the q is crazy….. #shilinsingapore

A post shared by Henry (@hellrevives) on

Slightly after 5.30pm on Saturday afternoon, another visitor reported that there was “no queue outside”, but a long waiting time for the food:

And here are some recent Instagram stories tagged to the location:

If you’re curious what the hype is about, here are some photos of the food and products being sold at the market:

View this post on Instagram

#shilinsingapore on a rainy day….

A post shared by 🇸🇬❤FOOD_LOVERS❤🇸🇬 (@sallygsc_food_love) on

View this post on Instagram

🥭 🥛 #yinhesg

A post shared by 飲河 YINHE (@yinhe.sg) on

View this post on Instagram

Shilin Night Market in Singapore #shilinnightmarketsg

A post shared by sweetcaviars (@sweetcaviars) on

View this post on Instagram

SHI LIN NIGHT MARKET 🇹🇼🏮 Swipe to see how I felt about the event // If you guys are prepared to squeeze in a crowd, which probably moves at a speed of a snail and queue for food that takes at least 30mins to an hour, you can head over to @shilinsingapore this weekend and the next weekend. But if not, just find better things to do like heading to @jewelchangiairport, which in my opinion is 1000x better than this place after my entire experience I had at Shilin today. I’ll still post up my experience + food guide on my blog tomorrow so do look out for it if you’re planning to head down or see what you’re missing out on (which is actually not much to be honest 😅). That’s all for now~! #SherEatsShilin #ShilinSingapore

A post shared by — Shermaine Khoo. (@shermainexk) on

Besides food and beverage, there are also beauty and fashion booths, as well as art and furniture.

View this post on Instagram

DAY 2 @shilinsingapore LEGGOZ

A post shared by Phoebe Orbits Jewellery (@phoebeorbits) on

Event-goers can also expect pop-up artisan stores, arcade games, and even movie screenings.

Related article:

Gong Cha x tokidoki collaboration in S’pore has boba pancakes & 3 new drinks in April 2019

Where and when

Shilin Night Market (士林夜市)
The [email protected]
Carpark B at Singapore Turf Club
Turf Club Ave, Singapore 738078

April 19-21, 2019
April 26-28, 2019
3.00pm – 11.00pm

Photo via @hellrevives and @sallygsc_food_love on Instagram

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Microsoft announced USBs can finally be removed without safely ejecting them

Wow 10 seconds more to watch Netflix.

April 20, 05:36 pm

Couple riding nightclub Marquee's ferris wheel provide glimmer of hope for S’pore’s low total fertility rate

Publicity stunt?

April 20, 05:32 pm

Pop-up bar built using over 1 million LEGO bricks coming to S'pore in Oct. 2019

For those who enjoy booze and LEGO at the same time.

April 20, 03:17 pm

One Piece fan goes viral for meaningful straw hat graduation photo & tribute to characters

The pose actually has a deeper meaning.

April 20, 02:58 pm

Remembering the hero of Nicoll Highway collapse whose body was never found

He died saving the lives of eight workers.

April 20, 01:43 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close