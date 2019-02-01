fbpx

Shaw Theatres at Jewel Changi Airport has cinema hall specially for family & kids, open Apr. 24, 2019

First of its kind in Singapore.

Tanya Ong | April 11, 03:33 pm

There’s pretty much everything to look forward to at the spanking-new Jewel Changi Airport, so why not throw in a cinema too?

Total of 11 screens

Sure enough, Shaw Theatres Jewel will have a total of 11 cinema halls, most of which will open from April 17, Jewel’s official opening date.

These include an IMAX theatre (opening Apr. 24), two Lumiere screens, a family-friendly screen (opening Apr. 24) and seven regular screens.

Tickets for the IMAX theatre and regular screens would be the same as other Shaw Theatres.

Photo courtesy of Shaw Theatres Jewel
Photo courtesy of Shaw Theatres Jewel

Family-friendly hall with child-friendly features

Of particular interest is likely to be its family-friendly hall, Dreamers — Singapore’s first dedicated family cinema hall.

Apart from screening kids and family-friendly movies throughout the year, the hall also has child-friendly features.

These include reduced brightness and volume, soft lighting, an open space at the front with bean bags, as well as colourful seats.

Here’s a look at it:

Photo courtesy of Shaw Theatres Jewel
Photo courtesy of Shaw Theatres Jewel

Adult tickets are priced at S$9 from Mondays to Wednesdays, S$10 on Thursdays and S$14 from Fridays to Sundays.

Parents may bring one child (of below 90cm in height) into the cinema for free.

From the second child onwards, as well as for cinema-goers above 90cm in height, tickets are priced at S$5 (Mondays to Wednesdays), S$6 (Thursdays) and S$8 (Fridays to Sundays).

Premium screens

There will also be two Lumiere screens for patrons who are looking for a more premium experience.

In comparison to a regular hall with around 80 seats, Lumiere halls offer a more intimate movie-watching environment with only 26 seats each.

Seats can also be reclined 42 degrees.

Tickets will cost S$18 (non-peak period) and S$23 (peak period) for 2D screenings (More details under “What are the current ticket prices?” question here).

Photo courtesy of Shaw Theatres Jewel

Free tickets available during preview period

Prior to the cinema’s official opening on April 17, Shaw Theatres Jewel will be holding an open house from April 12 to 16 as part of Jewel Changi Airport’s ticketed preview.

During the open house, there will be a giveaway of 500 movie tickets for the first 500 Jewel shoppers each day.

The queue for ticket collection will start at 10am at the box office.

Shaw Theatres Jewel

Jewel Changi Airport
#B2-237
Opening hours: 9am to 3am

Top photos courtesy of Shaw Theatres Jewel.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

