Shake Shack S’pore’s full menu & prices, burger from S$7.50

You might have seen news and reviews of Shake Shack in Jewel Changi Airport.

And for those of you who are a little apprehensive about the cost, here’s the full menu and their prices from the outlet.

Burgers

ShackBurger

The burger features US Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce between two buns.

Single: S$9.20

Double: S$12.70

SmokeShack

The SmokeShack is a cheeseburger that comes with Applewood smoked bacon, chopped cherry pepper, and ShackSauce.

Single: S$10.90

Double: S$14.40

‘Shroom Burger: S$10.80

The ‘Shroom Burger features a fried portobello mushroom filled with melted Colby Cheese, Monterey Jack and Tilsit Cheese, and topped with lettuce, tomato and ShackSauce.

Shack Stack: S$14.30

The Shack Stack is a combination of the above two burgers, consisting of a fried portobello mushroom, Angus beef patty and a blanket of cheese.

Hamburger: S$7.50

Add Applewood Smoked Bacon: S$1.50

Hotdog, fries

Shack-cago dog: S$6.50

The Shack-cago Dog comprises a beef hot dog topped with relish, onion, cucumber, pickle, tomato, sport pepper, celery salt and mustard.

Hotdog: S$5

All beef

Crinkle-cut fries: S$4.50

Cheese fries: S$5.90

Bag O’Bones (5 ShackBurger dog biscuits): S$5.90

Shakes and Frozen Custard

Classic hand-spun shakes: S$6.90

Make it malted: +S$0.80

Floats: S$7.80

Cups and cones

Single: S$4.80

Double: S$7.80

Singapore-exclusive Pandan Shake: S$7.80

Concretes

(Frozen custard blended with mix-ins)

Single: S$7.50

Double: S$9.50

Drinks

Fresh Lemonade

S: S$4.30

L: S$5.30

Organic Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

S: S$3.70

L: S$4.70

Fifty/Fifty (half lemonade, half organic iced tea)

S: S$4.30

L: S$5.30

Fountain Soda

S: S$3.50

L: S$4.50

Abita Bottled Root Beer: S$4.50

Charlie’s Honest Pressed Apple Juice: S$4.80

Oeau Bottled Water: S$2.50

Beer and wine

ShackMeister Ale

12oz.: S$9.50

16oz: S$13.50

Brooklyn Lager

12oz.: S$9.50

16oz: S$13.50

Summer IPA

12oz.: S$9.50

16oz: S$13.50

Respect Porter

12oz.: S$9.50

16oz: S$13.50

Shack Red

6oz.: S$12

25oz: S$45

Shack White

6oz.: S$12

25oz: S$45

A meal with a burger, fries, and drink at Shake Shack will set you back around S$20.

If you want desserts and alcohol, be prepared to shell out S$25 – S$35.

If you want more details on what’s what, read this article:

Top image by Shake Shack and Mandy How