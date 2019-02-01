Shake Shack S’pore’s full menu & prices, burger from S$7.50

Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
You might have seen news and reviews of Shake Shack in Jewel Changi Airport.
Shake Shack unveils S’pore-exclusive menu in Jewel Changi Airport, pandan & gula melaka items available
A no-holds-barred review of Shake Shack’s menu in Jewel Changi Airport
And for those of you who are a little apprehensive about the cost, here’s the full menu and their prices from the outlet.
Burgers
ShackBurger
The burger features US Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce between two buns.
Single: S$9.20
Double: S$12.70
SmokeShack
The SmokeShack is a cheeseburger that comes with Applewood smoked bacon, chopped cherry pepper, and ShackSauce.
Single: S$10.90
Double: S$14.40
‘Shroom Burger: S$10.80
The ‘Shroom Burger features a fried portobello mushroom filled with melted Colby Cheese, Monterey Jack and Tilsit Cheese, and topped with lettuce, tomato and ShackSauce.
Shack Stack: S$14.30
The Shack Stack is a combination of the above two burgers, consisting of a fried portobello mushroom, Angus beef patty and a blanket of cheese.
Hamburger: S$7.50
Add Applewood Smoked Bacon: S$1.50
Hotdog, fries
Shack-cago dog: S$6.50
The Shack-cago Dog comprises a beef hot dog topped with relish, onion, cucumber, pickle, tomato, sport pepper, celery salt and mustard.
Hotdog: S$5
All beef
Crinkle-cut fries: S$4.50
Cheese fries: S$5.90
Bag O’Bones (5 ShackBurger dog biscuits): S$5.90
Shakes and Frozen Custard
Classic hand-spun shakes: S$6.90
Make it malted: +S$0.80
Floats: S$7.80
Cups and cones
Single: S$4.80
Double: S$7.80
Singapore-exclusive Pandan Shake: S$7.80
Concretes
(Frozen custard blended with mix-ins)
Single: S$7.50
Double: S$9.50
Drinks
Fresh Lemonade
S: S$4.30
L: S$5.30
Organic Fresh Brewed Iced Tea
S: S$3.70
L: S$4.70
Fifty/Fifty (half lemonade, half organic iced tea)
S: S$4.30
L: S$5.30
Fountain Soda
S: S$3.50
L: S$4.50
Abita Bottled Root Beer: S$4.50
Charlie’s Honest Pressed Apple Juice: S$4.80
Oeau Bottled Water: S$2.50
Beer and wine
ShackMeister Ale
12oz.: S$9.50
16oz: S$13.50
Brooklyn Lager
12oz.: S$9.50
16oz: S$13.50
Summer IPA
12oz.: S$9.50
16oz: S$13.50
Respect Porter
12oz.: S$9.50
16oz: S$13.50
Shack Red
6oz.: S$12
25oz: S$45
Shack White
6oz.: S$12
25oz: S$45
A meal with a burger, fries, and drink at Shake Shack will set you back around S$20.
If you want desserts and alcohol, be prepared to shell out S$25 – S$35.
If you want more details on what’s what, read this article:
First look at Shake Shack’s menu in S’pore, available from April 17, 2019 at Jewel Changi Airport
Top image by Shake Shack and Mandy How
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.