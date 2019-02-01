Samyang original, extremely spicy & carbo sauces now selling at S$8.40 on Shopee

You have probably heard of the notoriously spicy-as-heck Samyang instant noodles.

Well, great news for those who cannot get enough of the spiciness.

The brand Samyang has released its original hot and spicy sauce, which consumers can then add to their noodles to customise the level of spiciness.

Or if you have been hesitant trying it, you can finally give it a shot.

Available on Shopee at S$8.40

Besides the hot and spicy sauce, there are also two other flavours available on Shopee: Creamy carbonara and extremely spicy.

You can dip your fries, nuggets and chicken wings into any of the sauces you like.

The three types of 200g bottled sauce are on discount now.

The original price was S$18.50, but it costs S$8.50 on Shopee now.

You can check them out here.

Ezbuy

The original hot and spicy sauce is also available on Ezbuy at S$9.97 (excluding shipping fee) in case the stocks run out at Shopee.

Top photo from Shopee and Viral Singapore screenshot