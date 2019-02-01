S’pore lawyer Samuel Seow responds to video of him hitting employees: I do get stressed up

In May 2018, an audio clip of Samuel Seow shouting at his employees surfaced on the internet:

In it, he was heard allegedly attacking his niece (whom he referred to as Brenda) who was working in his law firm at that time.

Seow is high-profile entertainment lawyer, having represented the likes of former actress Michelle Saram and singer-songwriter Tanya Chua in various legal cases.

The incident took place at Samuel Seow Law Corporation, where he was managing director at the time.

Videos surface

Almost one year later, on April 25, 2019, two videos that appear to be of the incident have been uploaded to YouTube.

In case you can’t see them, we’ve uploaded them here:

These clips were matched with the original audio, and show moments where he scuffles and exchanges slaps with a long-haired girl:

Later on, he is seen pushing another female colleague to the ground.

Social media channels have been rife with speculation on the video clips, which appeared for the first time since the scandal happened last year.

Seow responds: Being an entrepreneur is never easy

In response, Seow issued a statement on Friday, saying he is “unsure” what people posting edited sound clips and videos “are trying to achieve”.

The lawyer then admits to an “issue” in his office last year, but says he will leave it to the police “to reach their findings”.

Seow then speaks about the stress of being an entrepreneur, saying it “is never easy”, “paying salaries on time is a constant struggle” and he does “get stressed up”.

However, he has since made peace with the “relevant people”, and hopes to attain closure for the issue and move on with his life.

Here’s his statement in full:

“On 25 April, two videos were posted on YouTube, resurfacing matters which took place in my office last year. I am unsure what the people who continually post edited sound clips and videos are trying to achieve. I had admitted that there was an issue in my office last year, and will leave the police to reach their findings. Being an entrepreneur is never easy and juggling between finding the work, feeding people and paying salaries on time is a constant struggle. As someone who has three companies to manage, I do get stressed up. It’s not an excuse but it’s been a year and the relevant people have made peace and wish for this to be behind us. I hope to find closure with this issue soon, so I can move on with my life after my mistake from a year ago, so that the people who are constantly and conscientiously seeking to damage me can finally also, rest peacefully.”

