Sammi Cheng’s statement on Andy Hui scandal: Marriage is about forgiveness & accepting flaws

In an Instagram post on April 18, Sammi Cheng wrote about the importance of forgiveness and understanding in overcoming obstacles in marriage.

Although she never explicitly referenced the incident, this is the first time she has made any public comments since news of the Andy Hui scandal broke.

Advertisement

Cheng’s Instagram post

Cheng’s Instagram post, which features a photo of a Bible verse, has a lengthy caption emphasising the importance of working together in a marriage.

Despite the scandal, Cheng said that she sees it more as a lesson for the both of them:

“這段期間, 我們共同經歷情緒起伏, 我們也就事件詳談很久很深 . 這是夫妻二人之間的一課. During this period, we have gone through our emotional ups and downs, but we have also discussed this at length. This is a lesson for a married couple.”

Nobody’s perfect & forgiveness is important

Cheng also pointed out that not everyone is perfect, and has made mistakes.

Advertisement

However, she emphasised the importance of forgiveness and understanding in making a relationship work, because that is the “essence of a marriage”:

“婚姻當中除了彼此給予的幸福溫暖, 當中也深深包含了彼此的錯誤和彼此的原諒…在這次中, 重要的, 是更進一步身歷婚姻其中真諦. 幸福不只是一埸埸順利美滿,當中也有試煉, 也一起去經歷高低狀況,讓夫妻之間的感情厚度帶領著前行, 更要彼此走進對方的內心, 一起正視各自的軟弱, 不放棄自己, 不放棄對方,互相糾正, 互相提點… Other than providing happiness and affection, marriage is also about accepting each other’s mistakes, and forgiving each other… It is important that we understand the essence of a marriage. Happiness is not smooth sailing and one will encounter obstacles that will put a strain on the relationship. This calls for even more understanding between both parties, to face your individual weaknesses, to not give up on yourself and the other party, to work together and help each other out…”

This is her Instagram post:

Advertisement

Top photo via Sammi Cheng’s Instagram & Andy Hui’s FB page.