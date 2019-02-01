Sammi Cheng’s statement on Andy Hui scandal: Marriage is about forgiveness & accepting flaws
She says that this is an important lesson for them.
In an Instagram post on April 18, Sammi Cheng wrote about the importance of forgiveness and understanding in overcoming obstacles in marriage.
Although she never explicitly referenced the incident, this is the first time she has made any public comments since news of the Andy Hui scandal broke.
Cheng’s Instagram post
Cheng’s Instagram post, which features a photo of a Bible verse, has a lengthy caption emphasising the importance of working together in a marriage.
Despite the scandal, Cheng said that she sees it more as a lesson for the both of them:
“這段期間, 我們共同經歷情緒起伏, 我們也就事件詳談很久很深 . 這是夫妻二人之間的一課.
During this period, we have gone through our emotional ups and downs, but we have also discussed this at length. This is a lesson for a married couple.”
Nobody’s perfect & forgiveness is important
Cheng also pointed out that not everyone is perfect, and has made mistakes.
However, she emphasised the importance of forgiveness and understanding in making a relationship work, because that is the “essence of a marriage”:
“婚姻當中除了彼此給予的幸福溫暖, 當中也深深包含了彼此的錯誤和彼此的原諒…在這次中, 重要的, 是更進一步身歷婚姻其中真諦. 幸福不只是一埸埸順利美滿,當中也有試煉, 也一起去經歷高低狀況,讓夫妻之間的感情厚度帶領著前行, 更要彼此走進對方的內心, 一起正視各自的軟弱, 不放棄自己, 不放棄對方,互相糾正, 互相提點…
Other than providing happiness and affection, marriage is also about accepting each other’s mistakes, and forgiving each other…
It is important that we understand the essence of a marriage. Happiness is not smooth sailing and one will encounter obstacles that will put a strain on the relationship. This calls for even more understanding between both parties, to face your individual weaknesses, to not give up on yourself and the other party, to work together and help each other out…”
This is her Instagram post:
View this post on Instagram
這次 ,是我們婚姻中共同重要的一課。這段期間, 我們共同經歷情緒起伏, 我們也就事件詳談很久很深 . 這是夫妻二人之間的一課, 也是往後婚姻路上學習到的一課. 我們在婚姻中走進更深處, 婚姻當中除了彼此給予的幸福溫暖, 當中也深深包含了彼此的錯誤和彼此的原諒. 人誰無過是老生常談,但事實確是如此啊。 在這次中, 重要的, 是更進一步身歷婚姻其中真諦. 幸福不只是一埸埸順利美滿,當中也有試煉, 也一起去經歷高低狀況,讓夫妻之間的感情厚度帶領著前行, 更要彼此走進對方的內心, 一起正視各自的軟弱, 不放棄自己, 不放棄對方,互相糾正, 互相提點, 在婚姻歴煉中, 我深信經歷和教訓一定會幫助重回正軌, 生命更會更生. 這期間在我們彼此都最難捱的時刻, 握著手一起祈禱, 對我們的幫助極大. 今天, 肩上的重擔彷彿輕了很多. 只願一切快平息, 回歸平靜. 最後摯誠請求各大傳媒不要再等候和追訪我年紀老邁行動不便的父母. 沒有更多想表達了,今天以後,就只向前看, 在時間的見證中,繼續一步步前行. ❤️
Top photo via Sammi Cheng’s Instagram & Andy Hui’s FB page.
