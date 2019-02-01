A Sailor Moon event will be taking place at [email protected] from April 12 -21, 2019:

And more details have been released about it.

During the period, the shopping mall’s atrium will see a pop-up store, meet-and-greet-session, as well as four photo-taking spots.

The pop-up store will sell official Sailor Moon-themed merchandise like passport covers, keychains, files, plushies, and posters.

The photo-taking zones will feature Sailor Moon’s iconic crescent, Sailor Moon herself, Tuxedo Mask, and the Sailor Soldiers.

In addition, a meet-and-greet with Sailor Moon cosplayers will also take place on April 20, 5pm.

Gachapon machine

A gachapon machine at the event will allow shoppers to win prizes like Sailor Moon merchandise, Landlease (the mall’s developer) vouchers and [email protected] premiums.

Here are the steps to take to have a go at the gachapon machine:

Follow [email protected] on Instagram

Post three photos with the hashtag #313xSailorMoon

When:

April 12 – 21, 2019

12pm to 10pm daily

Meet-and-greet: April 20, 5pm

Address:

[email protected], Level 1 Atrium

313 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238895

Top image via [email protected]