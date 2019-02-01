Sailor Moon pop-up store, meet-&-greet & photo-taking zones at [email protected] April 12-21, 2019
A Sailor Moon event will be taking place at [email protected] from April 12 -21, 2019:
And more details have been released about it.
During the period, the shopping mall’s atrium will see a pop-up store, meet-and-greet-session, as well as four photo-taking spots.
The pop-up store will sell official Sailor Moon-themed merchandise like passport covers, keychains, files, plushies, and posters.
The photo-taking zones will feature Sailor Moon’s iconic crescent, Sailor Moon herself, Tuxedo Mask, and the Sailor Soldiers.
In addition, a meet-and-greet with Sailor Moon cosplayers will also take place on April 20, 5pm.
Gachapon machine
A gachapon machine at the event will allow shoppers to win prizes like Sailor Moon merchandise, Landlease (the mall’s developer) vouchers and [email protected] premiums.
Here are the steps to take to have a go at the gachapon machine:
- Follow [email protected] on Instagram
- Post three photos with the hashtag #313xSailorMoon
When:
April 12 – 21, 2019
12pm to 10pm daily
Meet-and-greet: April 20, 5pm
Address:
[email protected], Level 1 Atrium
313 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238895
Top image via [email protected]
