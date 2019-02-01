fbpx

13 retired SAF military dogs looking for new home, adoption drive from Apr. 15 to May 16, 2019

Two can be adopted by HDB households under Project ADORE.

Tanya Ong | April 16, 04:34 pm

The Singapore Armed Forces Military Working Dog Unit (SAF MWDU) is putting 13 retired veteran military working dogs up for adoption.

This is part of the unit’s annual adoption drive in hopes to help these dogs find a loving home to spend the rest of their lives in.

Dogs up for adoption

Every year, about 10 to 12 of these dogs retire from service due to old age or health issues.

These are the dogs that are up for adoption this year:

All dogs go through regular health checks, including annual vaccination, and a routine heartworm and parasite prevention programme.

They have also gone through basic obedience training.

Not HDB-approved breeds

Not all of these dogs can be adopted by HDB households as they are not HDB-approved breeds.

The exception only applies to two out of the thirteen dogs, Spud and Mocca, which can be adopted by HDB households under Project ADORE.

What is Project ADORE?

Project ADORE was launched in 2012, allowing for dog handlers, who may be HDB dwellers, to adopt their retired service dogs.

These apply to dog handlers who served with the Singapore Police Force, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) K-9 unit and the SAF MWDU.

In 2018, the programme was expanded to include all HDB dwellers in Singapore.

Under this one-year scheme, HDB dwellers can now adopt larger dogs that do not fit into the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore’s (AVA) criteria for HDB-approved dogs.

Retired sniffer dog adoption programme now open to all HDB dwellers in S’pore

The MWDU adoption drive runs from April 15 to May 16, 2019, but any retired dogs that are not adopted will continue to remain under the care of the MWDU.

Interested parties should fill up this application form.

Top photo via FB/MINDEF.

