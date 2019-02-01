Punggol supermarket offering takeaway plastic bags to those with weak bladders watching 3-hour Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame opens on April 24, 2019.

Excitement for the movie has reached a fever pitch.

Opening day tickets sold like hotcakes earlier this month.

Now that the actual thing is here, one potential obstacle might be the movie’s running time.

Coming in at a touch over three hours, Endgame will be around 20 minutes longer than Avengers: Infinity Wars, the previous Marvel movie with the longest run-time.

One entrepreneurial supermarket has taken that opportunity to engage in some nice little marketing for itself.

Creativity

A supermarket in Punggol, Li Li Cheng, is proving you might not need a hefty team of social media interns to come up with something creative to push your brand.

Here is its tongue-in-cheek advertising for those without superhero-sized bladders.

Here is their post.

It even offered three different sizes, from S$0.60 to S$0.80.

Side note: This particular supermarket offers the rather interesting Oreo Ice Cream.

But we digress.

Needless to say, don’t actually pee in the bag during the movie, of course, that’s rather impolite.

However, the Facebook post did tickle the fancy of many an Avengers fan, who appreciated the gargantuan three-hour task that lay before them.

And that isn’t just a paranoid fear audiences might have as well.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige urged audiences not to “eat or drink before the movie”.

These really are the end times now.

Location: Blk 273C Punggol Place #01-884, Singapore

