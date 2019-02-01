fbpx

PUMA x Barbie collection has 90’s inspired sneakers, available in S’pore from Apr. 15

Pretty enough for a Barbie doll.

Guan Zhen Tan | April 11, 07:00 pm

To commemorate Barbie’s 60th anniversary,  PUMA will launch the PUMA x Barbie capsule collection in Singapore.

The collection includes special edition NOVA x BARBIE sneakers, along with fashionable athletic gear such as the XTG track jacket, leggings, and tees, emblazoned with Barbie’s logo.

Sneaker hypebeasts might want to take note of the NOVA x BARBIE sneakers’  90s aesthetic, and it stands out with its iridescent Paddle Pop colour scheme of blue, pink and yellow.

There’s even a stylishly retro Barbie logo on the shoe, too.

Photo courtesy of PUMA Singapore
Photo courtesy of PUMA Singapore
Photo courtesy of PUMA Singapore

The sneakers retail at S$150 each; other items from the collection start from S$45.

The collection comes in adult and kids sizes.

It will be available from April 15 onwards at PUMA outlets at Bugis+, MBS SELECT, ION Orchard and United Square.

C’mon Barbie, let’s go party.

Top image via PUMA Singapore

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen always thought she'd grow up to be happy. Now, she finds solace in things like doodling, Visual Kei bands, strange memes and silly references.

