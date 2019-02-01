PUMA x Barbie collection has 90’s inspired sneakers, available in S’pore from Apr. 15
Pretty enough for a Barbie doll.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
To commemorate Barbie’s 60th anniversary, PUMA will launch the PUMA x Barbie capsule collection in Singapore.
The collection includes special edition NOVA x BARBIE sneakers, along with fashionable athletic gear such as the XTG track jacket, leggings, and tees, emblazoned with Barbie’s logo.
Sneaker hypebeasts might want to take note of the NOVA x BARBIE sneakers’ 90s aesthetic, and it stands out with its iridescent Paddle Pop colour scheme of blue, pink and yellow.
There’s even a stylishly retro Barbie logo on the shoe, too.
The sneakers retail at S$150 each; other items from the collection start from S$45.
The collection comes in adult and kids sizes.
It will be available from April 15 onwards at PUMA outlets at Bugis+, MBS SELECT, ION Orchard and United Square.
C’mon Barbie, let’s go party.
Top image via PUMA Singapore
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.