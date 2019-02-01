PUMA x Barbie collection has 90’s inspired sneakers, available in S’pore from Apr. 15

To commemorate Barbie’s 60th anniversary, PUMA will launch the PUMA x Barbie capsule collection in Singapore.

The collection includes special edition NOVA x BARBIE sneakers, along with fashionable athletic gear such as the XTG track jacket, leggings, and tees, emblazoned with Barbie’s logo.

Sneaker hypebeasts might want to take note of the NOVA x BARBIE sneakers’ 90s aesthetic, and it stands out with its iridescent Paddle Pop colour scheme of blue, pink and yellow.

There’s even a stylishly retro Barbie logo on the shoe, too.

The sneakers retail at S$150 each; other items from the collection start from S$45.

The collection comes in adult and kids sizes.

It will be available from April 15 onwards at PUMA outlets at Bugis+, MBS SELECT, ION Orchard and United Square.

C’mon Barbie, let’s go party.

Top image via PUMA Singapore