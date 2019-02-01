fbpx

Pokémon Center at Jewel Changi Airport opening on April 17, 2019

No chance to preview.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 3, 01:11 am

Pokemon fans, here’s what you’ve been waiting for.

April 17 opening confirmed

Pokemon Center Singapore has officially announced its opening in Jewel Changi Airport on April 17, 2019.

The Pokemon Center will open from 10am to 10pm.

This is the first Pokemon Center in Asia outside of Japan.

The official Facebook page, however, did not reveal further details about what will be in store.

But one can look forward to some merchandise available exclusively in Singapore like these:

Pikachu plushies in pilot & cabin crew uniform will be available at S’pore’s Pokemon Center

And perhaps other merchandise that is available in the existing Pokemon Centers.

Here are some of the new merchandise available at Pokemon Center in 2019

Hopefully.

Other things to look forward to

It is likely that those who are heading to the airport to catch a preview of Jewel Changi Airport will not get to visit the Pokemon Center in advance.

The opening falls on the same day as the official opening of Jewel Changi Aiport with more than 280 retailers ready for business.

Besides the Pokemon Center, there are also much-anticipated food and beverage outlets opening on the same day.

Here are some examples:

First look at Shake Shack’s menu in S’pore, available from April 17, 2019 at Jewel Changi Airport

Famous UK lobster roll restaurant Burger & Lobster coming to Jewel Changi Airport in 2019

Rich & Good cake shop & Malaysian bakery Lavender opening in Jewel Changi Airport

Tiger introduces Orchid-infused beer as its first brew exclusively at Jewel Changi

You can lose some calories by exploring one of the largest Uniqlo in Singapore afterwards.

2,290sqm Uniqlo store, 2nd largest in S’pore, opening at Jewel Changi Airport on April 17, 2019

Top photo from Pokemon Center Singapore Facebook

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

