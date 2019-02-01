Pokémon Center at Jewel Changi Airport opening on April 17, 2019
No chance to preview.
Pokemon fans, here’s what you’ve been waiting for.
April 17 opening confirmed
Pokemon Center Singapore has officially announced its opening in Jewel Changi Airport on April 17, 2019.
The Pokemon Center will open from 10am to 10pm.
This is the first Pokemon Center in Asia outside of Japan.
The official Facebook page, however, did not reveal further details about what will be in store.
But one can look forward to some merchandise available exclusively in Singapore like these:
And perhaps other merchandise that is available in the existing Pokemon Centers.
Hopefully.
Other things to look forward to
It is likely that those who are heading to the airport to catch a preview of Jewel Changi Airport will not get to visit the Pokemon Center in advance.
The opening falls on the same day as the official opening of Jewel Changi Aiport with more than 280 retailers ready for business.
Besides the Pokemon Center, there are also much-anticipated food and beverage outlets opening on the same day.
Here are some examples:
You can lose some calories by exploring one of the largest Uniqlo in Singapore afterwards.
Top photo from Pokemon Center Singapore Facebook
