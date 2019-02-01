fbpx

Back
﻿

Photo of Food Panda rider in rain leads S’poreans to express utmost appreciation

Many worry for the safety of the riders.

Mandy How | April 25, 05:51 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Being a food delivery rider is hard work.

Foodpanda delivery man continues to work despite limited mobility, inspires others with grit & resilience

S’porean GrabFood personnel who makes deliveries on wheelchair shares her story

It also means that you get exposed to foul weather conditions from time to time, either being pelted by rain or exposed to the scorching sun.

And on April 3, one person in Singapore noticed just that — a Food Panda rider on the road, on a rather rainy day.

Photo via Zye Hensem /Facebook

He then shared a photo of it to Facebook group 50 Shades Brighter with a caption that wished the rider well.

“…for every hot meals (sic) delivered to you on-time (sic), stands a drenched rider embracing the heavy rain 😔
May you always be safe, brader …..💝”

The post has since been shared more than 1,500 times.

Singaporeans were especially appreciative of the hard work these riders put in, as seen from the comments.

Many prayed for the riders’ safety:

One person shared her personal experience:

While another user suggested a useful way to show that appreciation:

Nice.

Top image via Zye Hensem /Facebook

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Funan mall reopening June 2019, to have theatre, indoor cycling track & more

Quite impressive.

April 25, 05:38 pm

Avengers: Endgame disrupted at EagleWings Cinematics, angry movie-goer scuffled with staff

Don't worry, there are no spoilers.

April 25, 05:25 pm

Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar from May 3 to June 5, 2019 will be decorated with fairy lights

More traditional food choices.

April 25, 03:31 pm

Famous Amos cookie ice cream available in S'pore at S$3.80 for a limited period

Yum.

April 25, 02:26 pm

M'sia doesn't want to lose to S'pore, will get BTS to perform in KL: Syed Saddiq

So claims Malaysia's minister of youth and sports.

April 25, 01:54 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close