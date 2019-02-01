Photo of Food Panda rider in rain leads S’poreans to express utmost appreciation

Being a food delivery rider is hard work.

It also means that you get exposed to foul weather conditions from time to time, either being pelted by rain or exposed to the scorching sun.

And on April 3, one person in Singapore noticed just that — a Food Panda rider on the road, on a rather rainy day.

He then shared a photo of it to Facebook group 50 Shades Brighter with a caption that wished the rider well.

“…for every hot meals (sic) delivered to you on-time (sic), stands a drenched rider embracing the heavy rain 😔

May you always be safe, brader …..💝”

The post has since been shared more than 1,500 times.

Singaporeans were especially appreciative of the hard work these riders put in, as seen from the comments.

Many prayed for the riders’ safety:

One person shared her personal experience:

While another user suggested a useful way to show that appreciation:

Nice.

Top image via Zye Hensem /Facebook