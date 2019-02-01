fbpx

Back
﻿

Earthquake in the Philippines shakes water off penthouse pool

16 people have died, while more than 100 people are injured.

Andrew Koay | April 23, 11:17 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Over April 22 and 23, two earthquakes struck the Philippines.

According to CNA, the first — which took place on Monday, April 22, was a 6.3 magnitude earthquake that hit Manila.

CNA also reported another 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, April 23, which centred near San Julian in Eastern Samar.

So far the death toll for Monday’s quake is 16, with more than a 100 people injured.

Water spilling from skyscrapers

The images that have emerged on social media of the quakes show just how terrifying the situation is for Filipinos.

One Twitter user shared a video of a residential skyscraper, the Anchor Skysuites, in the Binondo district of Manila.

The force of the earthquake caused water from the penthouse swimming pool to spill over the side of the building.

According to Anchor Land Holdings, Anchor Skysuites “has been evaluated to have high earthquake resistance”.

Another user posted a video of the Net Park building, located in Bonifacio Global City, Manila.

The video also features water spilling from the top of the building.

According to an official statement by the Net Group, the spill was due to a ruptured external fibreglass roof-deck water tank.

Buildings sway

Another video shows the dramatic extent which skyscrapers swayed:

Damaged roads

In San Julian, Twitter user Phres Evardone posted photos of the damage caused by the second earthquake:

The images show provincial roads which have literally been split in half.

Top image collage from Phres Evardone Twitter and saileashkumar Twitter

About Andrew Koay

Andrew listens to Fall Out Boy's timeless hit song Sugar, We're Goin Down every single day of his life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Punggol supermarket offering takeaway plastic bags to those with weak bladders watching 3-hour Avengers: Endgame

Nice little use of social media.

April 23, 11:02 pm

NUS president Tan Eng Chye says sorry on behalf of NUS for how voyeurism case was handled

Two strikes policy should be applied to minor offences.

April 23, 10:31 pm

Influencer Melody Yap takes legal action against Hardwarezone users for defamation

The forum users made many unpleasant comments about her marriage and husband.

April 23, 09:25 pm

JPOT closing down June 16, 2019, offers farewell mala soup for S$8.80

Two months to go.

April 23, 07:19 pm

There’s a Meiji Run on June 29, 2019 & it’s going to be legen-dairy

Allegedly the World’s Most Delicious Race!

April 23, 07:00 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close