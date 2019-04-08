Deadline for residents to vacate Pearl Bank Apartments arrives, signalling end of iconic 43-year-old building
Been a while.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Residents of Pearl Bank Apartments will be vacating their homes on April 30, 2019.
This is a long time coming, with many having moved out in early April.
The building is scheduled for demolition soon.
Many residents and admirers have said their goodbyes.
View this post on Instagram
Today is the last day of your life. Unfortunately other people have decided that you were too old, too ugly, not profitable enough, not sufficiently remarkable to be kept as a landmark of the Nation modern history. Some people preferred utilizing you for their own glory and fame at the expense of your continued beauty, relevance and importance. I started my life with you here in SG 10years ago. It is then with a heavy heart that I see you leaving today in such sad conditions. You’ll remain my icon!
With a bit of mess here and there being documented even on its final day.
Here’s what the surrounding areas look like as of April 30:
Pearl Bank Apartments was the tallest apartment building in Singapore in 1976, and its 288 units housed an estimated 1,500 residents.
And the design has a special place in the heart of many photographers.
View this post on Instagram
Majestic #singapore #brutalism #concrete #dystopia #dezeen #archdaily #archilovers #arquitetura #arkiromantix #architecture_view #archidesign #jj_architecture #tv_architectural #tv_buildings #building_shotz #buildinglovers #structures_greatshots #residential #guardiancities #urbanjungle #espacioenforma #archaicmag #lekkerzine #newtopographics #subjectivelyobjective #broadmag #documentingspace #shotoniphone
Horseshoe shape design due to efficiency
The wholly unique design was the brainchild of architect Tan Cheng Siong.
An excerpt from Biblioasia explains:
Pearl Bank’s unique horseshoe shape was grounded in Tan’s search for efficiency. Unlike a conventional point or slab block, this shape was economical in terms of materials used, offering the smallest wall-to-floor ratio.
However, some residents had issues with its architectural structure, such as the problematic sewage pipes.
From the same article:
Unlike other conserved buildings in Singapore, Pearl Bank is a block of private apartments. A resident once summed up her woes: “No doubt the building is unique and historical, but living and dealing with the inconvenience is a chore.”
Sorry, but Pearl Bank Apartments is quite a terrible place to stay at
That being said, the iconic nature of the building remains, in terms of history and architecture.
Related article:
Pearl Bank Apartments amazing uniquely S’porean design, explained
Top image from Pearl Bank Apartments and Charis Chan
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.