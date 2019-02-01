fbpx

British prankster Oobah Butler claims he is unable to sell his new book in S’pore

The book looks real though.

Olivia Lin | April 27, 08:18 pm

Upsurge

If the name Oobah Butler rings a bell to you, it might be because you have seen this video of him detailing his epic journey in creating a fake (and highly successful) restaurant.

The British journalist and filmmaker is known to be a prankster, and a very good one at that.

Besides the fake restaurant, his other notable pranks include tricking his way into Paris Fashion week, and pretending he is friends with Russell Brand to get free stuff.

Not able to sell his book in Singapore?

Butler recently released a book named How To Bullsh*t Your Way To Number 1: An Unorthodox Guide To 21st Century Success.

It is available on Amazon, and various book stores in the U.S. and UK.

According to Butler, he had plans to sell his book in Singapore.

However, on April 26, Butler posted on his personal Facebook and Twitter accounts that to his dismay, it is unlikely that his book can be sold in brick and mortar stores here.

He alleged that this was what Talisman Publishing, a boutique publisher based in Singapore that he reached out to, said to him in an email:

Photo via Facebook / Oobah Butler

According to his Facebook post, Butler had run his book past “legal people / publishers” in Singapore. It is not known which other individuals or companies he reached out to.

Butler mentioned at 2018 Deliberate Online Falsehoods hearing

Interestingly, Butler’s fake restaurant video was brought up at the Parliamentary Select Committee’s public hearings on deliberate online falsehoods on March 16, 2018.

Myla Pilao, Director of Core Technology Marketing at Trend Micro, explained how digital technology amplified the popularity of a non-existent restaurant.

It is not known if the publishing company’s response was indeed implying that Butler could not sell his book here because of the upcoming fake news law.

Mothership.sg has reached out to both Talisman Publishing and Butler to verify the details of the email exchange.

We will provide updates in this article when available.

Here is his Facebook post in full:

Top photo via Oobah Butler’s Facebook post and page

About Olivia Lin

Olivia likes to spook herself out by reading short horror stories. She’s also worried that by stating this on an online platform, internet-savvy ghosts might haunt her at night.

