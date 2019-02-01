S’porean guy trolls ‘old money collector’ from Instagram, gets cursed by scammer

If you’re on Instagram often enough, you might have noticed spam comments like these:







One Alton Ong from Singapore, however, decided to take the bait and have a little fun with it.

He shared his experience in a Facebook post on April 13, where it got 147 shares.

Ong starts off with a screenshot of the scammer’s Instagram account, whom we shall refer to as Williams from now on.

He then makes first contact with Williams over DM:

The conversation then shifted to WhatsApp in an abrupt and suspicious manner, with Williams asking Ong how he’d gotten the mobile number:

Advertisement

The business deal proceeded rather quickly:

Advertisement

Williams then offered Ong S$22,000 for four pieces of notes:

And the two exchanged details needed for the transaction (address, account number, etc.).

Advertisement

Williams then reportedly made his way to the bank to transfer the sum of S$22,000.

Advertisement

After the transaction has been processed, Williams sends Ong a screenshot of the confirmation:

Here’s a closer look at it:

It required Ong to pay S$900 for “government tax and online registration fee”. In broken English.

Another notice was signed off by the “bank manager”:

Advertisement

At the notice, Ong replied “sorry no thanks” and refused to pay the S$900, which made Williams terribly angry:

So angry, in fact, that Williams called Ong a scam, and cursed him “thunder fire you”.

The money collector even threatened Ong with the police.

In case you need help spotting future scams, here are some things to look out for besides broken English:

Advertisement

Top image via Alton Ong/Facebook